Comets go 4-2 at season-opening volleyball invite

By John Burbridge

sports@charlescitypress.com

So much for easing into the season.

It didn’t take long for the Charles City Comets to pick a fight with someone bigger than them … at least in terms of class division size.

“It was a good day of competition,” Charles City varsity volleyball coach Sue Hoefer said. “And we finished the day very well.”

At the Ankeny Centennial Invitational on Saturday, the Comets faced Cedar Falls in their first match. According to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s preseason volleyball rankings, Cedar Falls is listed as No. 4 in Class 5A.

The Comets are No. 4 in Class 4A.

Cedar Falls won, 21-14, 22-20.

Charles City then faced Unbandale, ranked 11th in 5A, and lost 21-18, 21-19.

“We started the day with two losses, but they were close matches against two of the best teams in the state,” Hoefer said.

The Comets went to defeat Iowa Falls, Mason City, Dallas Center and Ames in order while dropping only one set in the four best-of-three matches.

For the tournament, Charles City junior Sydney Loeckle had 105 assists. Senior Katie Foster recorded 77 digs and was 56-of-58 serving with six aces; junior Tayler Schmidt had 42 kills; and senior Sara Martin was 49-of-53 serving with three aces.

“Going 4-2 at a tournament this competitive is a good way to start the season,” Hoefer said.

The Comets won’t be back in action until Sept. 6 when they host Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah in their new gymnasium.