CCHS cross country postponed until Thursday, today’s middle school volleyball matches catches

The Waverly-Shell Rock cross country invitational has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 8.

The starting times will be 4:50 p.m. for 9th grade girls, 5:10 p.m. for 9th grade boys, 5:25 p.m. for 10th grade girls, 5:45 p.m. for 10th grade boys, 6 p.m. for 11th grade girls, 6:20 p.m. for 11th grade boys, 6:35 p.m. for 12th grade girls and 6:55 p.m for 12th grade boys.

Charles City, New Hampton, North Butler, Clarksville and Nashua-Plainfield are among the teams scheduled to compete.

Charles City’s 7th grade volleyball team will not be traveling to Decorah for a match today.

The 8th grade volleyball team will not host Decorah today.