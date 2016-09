Staff Report

MASON CITY — With identical straight-set scores of 25-13, 25-15, the Charles City Comets volleyball team defeated Mason City and Clear Lake in order Thursday night to improve to 7-2 for the season.

In both matches combinedsenior Katie Foster had 22 digs and was 26-of-26 serving, junior Taylor Schmidt had 12 kills, junior Sydney Loeckle had 24 assists, and senior Sara Martin was 20-of-20 serving.