The Sound of Saints

Top-ranked St. Ansgar records ‘resounding’ 41-7 victory over Nashual-Plainfield

By John Burbridge

sports@charlescitypress.com

NASHUA — The St. Ansgar Saints not only look good, they sound good.

The resounding impact the Class A top-ranked football team makes on virtually every play needs no amplification to be heard throughout the stadium.

Be it cutting a ball carrier in half or flattening a would-be tackler out of the play, a blind man in the stands could sense that the Saints are one of the hardest hitting teams around.

In a rare high school varsity Monday Night Football matchup, the Saints traveled to Nashua-Plainfield for a District 3A-3 game originally scheduled for last Friday but postponed due to the weather.

The Saints improved to 3-0 and 1-0 in district play with a “resounding” 41-7 victory over the Huskies.

Truth be told, it wasn’t all Saints all the time. The Huskies did a little more than just hang with St. Ansgar in the first quarter thanks to fumble recoveries by Travon Adams and Nathan Dettmer.

Husky junior Braydon Fisher reached triple-digits in rushing yardage, much of it coming on a 45-yard tackle-breaking run that put Nashua-Plainfield in business at the Saints 27.

The next play, Husky quarterback Dayton Hansen got the Saints to bite on a brilliant play-action-fake before connecting with a wide-open Jared Whitinger in the end zone with 6:59 left in the second quarter.

That, with Mason Hyde’s PAT kick, got the Huskies on the board after the Saints took a 21-0 lead.

Fisher later broke up a pass intended for Cole Willert in the end zone which ended the half and spoiled the Saints’ two-minute drill. Then in the fourth quarter, Fisher — who was among the Husky leaders in tackles — intercepted St. Ansgar quarterback Ben Boerjan in the end zone to spoil another Saints drive.

Even after their first drive ended in a turnover, the Saints weren’t going to be denied paydirt for too long.

Boerjan scored on a 32-yard keeper to open the scoring with 4:46 left in the first quarter.

Parker Hendrickson broke free for a 43-yard TD run early in the second quarter, and then Boerjan hit Ryan Peterson with a 36-yard TD pass for the team’s three-possession lead with 8:20 left in the half.

After the Huskies scored, Dayton Smith punched iy in from 4 yards out to put St. Ansgar up 28-7.

Smith scored his second touchdown of the day, this one from 10 yards out to extend the lead to 35-7 with 4:39 left in the third.

The Saints’ second team got in some action late in the game with backup QB Collin Kramer scoring on an 8-yard keeper with 47 seconds left in regulation.

Boerjan was perfect on all five of his PAT kicks.

With both teams having a short week to prepare for their next game, the Huskies (1-2, 0-1) will be Rockford’s homecoming guests on Friday.

St. Ansgar will host North Butler on Friday.