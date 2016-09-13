Spartans run Warriors into the ground

Staff Report

GRUNDY CENTER — Bryce Flater rushed for 237 yards on just 17 carries and scored six touchdowns with leading the Grundy Center Spartans past the visiting Rockford Warriors, 57-6, in District Class A-3 football action Friday night.

The Spartans (2-1) took a commanding 39-6 lead at the half and limited the Warriors (0-3) to just 15 yards rushing the entire game.

Rockford did produce some offense through the air as Zach Bushbaum was 8-of-19 passing for 109 yards — most of it came from a 68-yard catchand- run reception by Kaden Lyman for the Warriors lone TD of the game.

Jake Bangasser was 8-of-12 passing for 117 yards for Grundy Center.

The Warriors will host Nashua-Plainfield on Friday. If the schedule holds, the Huskies will be due to play their second game in five days. The Saint Ansgar at Nashua-Plainfield varsity football game originally scheduled for Friday has been moved to tonight.

Scoring By Quarters

Rockford 0600—6 Grundy Center 14 25 12 6 — 57

PASSING — R — Zach Bushbaum 8-19-1 109 TD; GC — Jake Bangasser 8-12-0 117 TD, Cale Hendricks 1-2-0 21. RECEIVING — R — Kaden Lyman 1-68 TD, Tanner Grady 3-20, Weston Engels 3-21, Dillon Schriever 1-6; GC — Braiden Buhrow 4-53 TD, Tanner Appel 1-21, Jared Krasman 1-36, Drew Rathe 1-11, Sage Klar 1-20, Sawyer Bowen 1-1. RUSHING — R — Weston Engels 6-10, Tanner Grady 6-4, Gavin Reicks 2-1; GC — Bryce Flater 17-237 6 TDs, Cale Hendricks 1-24, Sage Klar 3-14, Austin Knaack 6-29, Tim Knock 4-23, Caleb Kuiper 2-5.