Iowa Prep Basketball Poll: How they fared

Listed are the most recent games played by ranked Iowa High School boys basketball teams

Class 4A

1. Iowa City, West (5-1) lost to Prairie, Cedar Rapids 80-71.

2. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (6-0) beat Cedar Rapids Xavier 62-51.

3. Sioux City, East (6-0) beat LeMars 77-72.

4. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (6-0) beat Harlan 60-48.

5. Ames (6-1) lost to Valley, West Des Moines 56-52.

6. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines (5-1) beat Johnston 54-48.

7. Dubuque, Senior (5-1) beat Waterloo, West 81-43.

8. Lewis Central (6-0) idle.

9. North Scott, Eldridge (5-2) beat Davenport, West 59-49.

10. Valley, West Des Moines (6-2) beat Ames 56-52

(tie) Waukee (5-2) beat Ames 56-52.<

Class 3A

1. Waverly-Shell Rock (7-0) beat Waukon 71-51, beat Mount Vernon 53-45.

2. Pella (5-1) beat Norwalk 61-60.

3. West Delaware, Manchester (7-0) beat Decorah 61-55.

4. Dallas Center-Grimes (7-0) beat Grinnell 77-56.

5. Atlantic (6-2) lost to Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 77-66, lost to St. Albert, Council Bluffs 84-62.

6. Spirit Lake (7-0) beat Adrian 78-26.

7. Oskaloosa (5-2) lost to Newton 70-57.

8. Charles City (6-0) beat New Hampton 78-64.

9. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (2-4) lost to Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62-51.

10. Mount Vernon (5-2) lost to Waverly-Shell Rock 53-45.

Class 2A

1. Western Christian, Hull (4-1) beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57-56.

2. Pella Christian (5-1) beat Indianola 57-44, beat Ballard 50-43.

3. Hinton (7-0) beat Akron-Westfield 72-47.

4. West Lyon, Inwood (7-0) lost to Boyden-Hull 68-65.

5. Des Moines Christian (7-0) beat Madrid 79-29.

6. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (5-1) beat Atlantic 77-66.

7. Cascade,Western Dubuque (7-0) beat Anamosa 45-20.

8. Rock Valley (5-0) beat MOC-Floyd Valley 71-46.

9. South Hamilton, Jewell (6-0) beat C-M-B, Baxter 72-35.

10. Osage (7-0) beat West Fork, Sheffield 65-63.

Class 1A

1. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0) idle.

2. North Linn, Troy Mills (7-0) beat Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 81-67.

3. Lone Tree (5-1) lost to Highland, Riverside 61-50.

4. New London (6-0) beat Danville 73-53.

5. St. Mary’s, Remsen (6-0) beat South O’Brien, Paullina 55-50.

6. Ar-We-Va, Westside (7-0) beat Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70-53.

7. Montezuma (7-1) beat Iowa Valley, Marengo 62-21, beat Belle Plaine 59-52.

8. Boyden-Hull (4-2) beat West Lyon, Inwood 68-65.

9. Lynnville-Sully (6-1) beat Belle Plaine 59-38, beat East Marshall, LeGrand 67-65.

10. Lake Mills (6-1) lost to North Union 60-44.<