Bearcats boast four champions, Comets three at Forest City Wrestling Invitational

Staff Report

FOREST CITY — While claiming four champions, the North Butler wrestling team placed runner-up at the Forest City Invitational on Saturday.

They included Bryce Trees, who pinned Algona’s Luke McKenna 1:45 into their 106-pound championship match; Brandon Trees, who pinned Forest City’s Maverick Freerksen 48 seconds into their 152-pound championship match; Dalton Nelson, who earned a 7-4 decision over Dayton Smith of Saint Ansgar to claim the 160-pound title; and Trae Ulrich, who earned an 11-6 decision over Saint Ansgar’s Jacob Hemann to win the 182-pound title.

Three-time state qualifier Nelson, who recently was activated after recovering from a foot injury sustained during the football season, was named one of the three “Wrestlers of the Meet.”

Clear Lake was the team champion with 182.5 points.

Charles City placed fourth with 150.5 points.

The Comets claimed three titles with freshman Carter Proffitt defeating Saint Ansgar’s Deven Steele 4-3 for the 126-pound championship; Sam Niichel edging teammate Josh Halligan 7-6 for the 195-pound title; and returning state qualifier AJ Maloy earning a 3-2 decision over Dominick Etherington in the 220-pound title match.