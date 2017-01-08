Lady Warriors remain undefeated

Rockford defeats North Butler, AGWSR to go 11-0

Staff Report

With convincing wins over North Butler and AGWSR over the weekend, the Rockford Lady Warriors girls basketball team improved to 11-0 overall and 8-0 in Top of Iowa-East Conference action.

In the 57-31 TOIE win over the Bearcats on Friday, Emma Staudt scored 26 points which included 4 of 6 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. Madison McGregor scored 18 points and led the Warriors with nine rebounds.

Hallie Testeroet had 8 points for North Butler (3-6, 3-5).

In Saturday’s 49-33 win over AWSR, McGregor scored a game-high 21 points.

Aubrie Fisher and Maddie Brandt each had 10 points for AGWSR (6-2).

Rockford’s boys defeated North Butler 83-58 on Friday while placing five players in double-figure scored. Leading the way was Jacob Staudt, who had 19 points while shooting 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Zach Bushbaum, who was 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, scored 17 for the Warriors, who also 13 from Matt Muller, 11 from Alex Schriever and 10 points from Jared Marth.

The following day, Rockford was leading 51-41 going into the fourth quarter against hosting AGWSR before being outscored 16-3 in the final eight minutes on way to losing 57-54. Bushbaum had 18 points for Rockford (7-4).

Jay Janssen had a game-high 23 points for AGWSR (8-3).

Girls Basketball

ROCKFORD 57, NORTH BUTLER 31

Scoring By Quarters

North Butler 6 11 4 10 — 31

Rockford 15 16 16 10 — 57

NORTH BUTLER — Madison Klingeborg 4, Madi Pleas 4, Darby Christensen 1, Morgan Arjes 2, Molly Adelmund 3, Marcy Jacobs 3, Hallie Testeroet 8.

ROCKFORD — Sarah Parcher 2, Theresa Jones 3, Olivia Harden 4, Morgan Thieman 4, Madison McGregor 18, Emma Staudt 26.

ROCKFORD 49, AGWSR 33

Scoring By Quarters

Rockford 9 12 18 10 — 49

AGWSR 9 6 9 9 — 33

ROCKFORD — Sarah Parcher 7, Alyssa Staudt 2, Theresa Jones 1, Mackenzie Rooney 2, Morgan Thieman 8, Madison McGregor 21, Emma Staudt 8.

AGWSR — Mandy Williams 6, Aubrie Fisher 10, Taryan Barrick 5, Addison Johnson 1, Mariah Jimmerson 1, Maddie Brandt 10.

Boys Basketball

ROCKFORD 83, NORTH BUTLER 58

ROCKFORD — Jacob Staudt 19, Zach Bushbaum 17, Alex Schriever 11, Max Rooney 2, Matt Muller 13, Wes Johnson 6, Kaden Lyman 5, Jared Marth 10.

AGWSR 57, ROCKFORD 54

Scoring By Quarters

Rockford 11 19 13 11 — 54

AGWSR 6 18 15 18 — 57

ROCKFORD — Jake Staudt 6, Zach Bushbaum 18, Alex Schriever 2, Max Rooney 5, Matt Muller 6, Kaden Lyman 8, Jared Marth 9.

AGWSR — Tate Hofmeister 2, Jay Janssen 23, Mason Eilderts 11, Alex Hames 6, Caleb Bartlin 2, Nathan Karsjens 13.