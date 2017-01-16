Comets, Warriors wrestling invite runners-up

Staff Report

Both Charles City and Rockford wrestling teams placed second at their respective varsity invitationals on Saturday.

At the Hudson Wrestling Invitational, the Comets compiled 138 points behind Don Bosco’s 220.

Three Charles City wrestlers earned individual titles, including senior 132-pounder Nate Lasher, who recently recorded his 100th victory.

The two-time state-qualifier pinned Cory Stewart of Highland in the final regulation second of their championship match.

Comet 220-pounder AJ Maloy moved two wins closer to his 100th career victory with consecutive falls over Hunter Foubert of Montezuma and Jordan Baumier of North Fayette Valley to win his bracket.

Maloy, a returning state-qualifier, now has 52 pins for his career.

Alex Koehler was 2-0 during the invite for Charles City with a major decision over Bosco’s Wyatt Sawvel in the semis and a fall over Hudson’s Cam Fulcher in the final to win the 182-pound bracket.

At the Cougar Invite hosted by AGWSR, Rockford scored 143.5 points behind team champion Newman Catholic (197).

Two-time state qualifier Will Portis improved his record to 35-2 and scored 15 team points for Rockford while winning the 120-pound title.

The Warriors fielded two other individual champion in 160-pounder Cameron Rasing and 170-pounder Dakota Vance.

Hudson Wrestling Invitational

1. Don Bosco 220.0, 2. Charles City 138.0, 3. East Marshall/GMG 109.0, 4. Hudson 108.0, 4. Sigourney 108.0, 6. Jesup 104.0, 7. North Fayette Valley 84.5, 8. Montezuma 61.0, 9. Nashua-Plainfield 47.5, 10. Highland 45.0, 11. Columbus Catholic 38.0

Charles City Placers

132: Nate Lasher (Charles City) – 1st

Quarterfinals – Nate Lasher (Charles City) over Nick Ives (Sigourney) (MD 12-0)

Semifinals – Nate Lasher (Charles City) over tristen brase (Nashua-Plainfield) (Dec 8-3)

1st Place Match – Nate Lasher (Charles City) over Cory Stewart (Highland) (Fall 6:00)

145: Dylan Koresh (Charles City) – 3rd

Quarterfinals – Dylan Koresh (Charles City) over Carson Wright (Hudson) (Fall 3:07)

Semifinals – Thomas Even (Don Bosco) over Dylan Koresh (Charles City) (Dec 8-7)

Cons. Semis – Dylan Koresh (Charles City) over Izak Krueger (Jesup) (TF 15-0 2:59)

3rd Place Match – Dylan Koresh (Charles City) over Cole Widmer (Montezuma) (MD 13-3)

170: Jack Sindlinger

(Charles City) – 4th

Jack Sindlinger (Charles City) over Chandler Carl (Montezuma) (Fall 2:49)

Quarterfinals – Noah McMurrin (Jesup) over Jack Sindlinger (Charles City) (Fall 1:27)

Cons. Round 1 – Jack Sindlinger (Charles City) over Jace Burrow (North Fayette Valley HS) (Fall 2:37)

Cons. Semis – Jack Sindlinger (Charles City) over Mitch McFarland (Columbus Catholic) (Fall 5:10)

3rd Place Match – Noah Reeves (Sigourney) over Jack Sindlinger (Charles City) (Fall 0:33)

195: Sam Niichel (Charles City) – 5th

Quarterfinals – Jon Wedgewood (Montezuma) over Sam Niichel (Charles City) (Dec 9-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Sam Niichel (Charles City) received a bye

Cons. Semis – Wes Geisler (Hudson) over Sam Niichel (Charles City) (Dec 8-4)

5th Place Match – Sam Niichel (Charles City) over Stryker Long (North Fayette Valley HS) (Fall 1:58)

220: Aaron Maloy (Charles City) – 1st

Quarterfinals – Aaron Maloy (Charles City) received a bye

Semifinals – Aaron Maloy (Charles City) over Hunter Foubert (Montezuma) (Fall 3:53)

1st Place Match – Aaron Maloy (Charles City) over Jordan Baumler (North Fayette Valley HS) (Fall 4:51)

285: Luke Hillegas (Charles City) – 4th

Quarterfinals – Dawson Ellingson (Hudson) over Luke Hillegas (Charles City) (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Luke Hillegas (Charles City) received a bye

Cons. Semis – Luke Hillegas (Charles City) over Cooper Greiner (Sigourney) (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match – Dawson Ellingson (Hudson) over Luke Hillegas (Charles City) (Fall 5:36)

113: Bronson Forsyth

(Charles City) – 6th

Quarterfinals – Levi Lauer (North Fayette Valley HS) over Bronson Forsyth (Charles City) (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Round 1 – Bronson Forsyth (Charles City) received a bye

Cons. Semis – jakob whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) over Bronson Forsyth (Charles City) (TF 16-1 5:41)

5th Place Match – Levi Lauer (North Fayette Valley HS) over Bronson Forsyth (Charles City) (Fall 1:18)

182: Alex Koehler (Charles City) – 1st

Quarterfinals – Alex Koehler (Charles City) received a bye

Semifinals – Alex Koehler (Charles City) over Wyatt Sawvel (Don Bosco) (MD 10-2)

1st Place Match – Alex Koehler (Charles City) over Cam Fulcher (Hudson) (Fall 3:16)

Cougar Invite (AGWSR)

1. Newman Catholic 197.0, 2. Rockford 143.5, 3. Riceville 101.0, 4. AGWSR 93.0, 5. Belmond-Klemme 89.0, 6. Northwood Kensett 85.0, 7. West Fork 78.0, 8. Belle Plaine 32.0

Rockford Placers

120: Will Portis (35-2) placed 1st and scored 15.00 team points.

Round 1 – Will Portis (Rockford) 35-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 – Will Portis (Rockford) 35-2 won by major decision over jacob mcbride (Newman Catholic) 24-4 (MD 14-3)

Round 3 – Will Portis (Rockford) 35-2 won by decision over Dakota Henry (Belle Plaine) 21-4 (Dec 11-4)

126: Colton Ewing (7-20) placed 4th and scored 13.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – caden schrage (Northwood Kensett) 17-7 won by fall over Colton Ewing (Rockford) 7-20 (Fall 1:53)

Cons. Round 1 – Colton Ewing (Rockford) 7-20 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Colton Ewing (Rockford) 7-20 won by fall over Keaton Shane (Riceville) 7-7 (Fall 2:50)

3rd Place Match – Caden Schrage (Northwood Kensett) 17-7 won by fall over Colton Ewing (Rockford) 7-20 (Fall 5:26)

132: Chase Krueger (18-17) placed 3rd and scored 18.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Chase Krueger (Rockford) 18-17 won by fall over Brody Roder (AGWSR) 5-12 (Fall 4:30)

Semifinal – Chance Throndson (Riceville) 27-1 won by fall over Chase Krueger (Rockford) 18-17 (Fall 5:45)

Cons. Semi – Chase Krueger (Rockford) 18-17 won by fall over Cody O`Donnell (West Fork) 0-21 (Fall 2:00)

3rd Place Match – Chase Krueger (Rockford) 18-17 won by fall over Brody Roder (AGWSR) 5-12 (Fall 1:32)

138: Trevor Johnson (20-8) placed 2nd and scored 16.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Trevor Johnson (Rockford) 20-8 won in sudden victory – 1 over grady gaubitz (Newman Catholic) 2-8 (SV-1 3-1)

Semifinal – Trevor Johnson (Rockford) 20-8 won by decision over samuel kliment (Northwood Kensett) 17-10 (Dec 12-6)

1st Place Match – Jacob Hansen (West Fork) 18-0 won by fall over Trevor Johnson (Rockford) 20-8 (Fall 0:52)

145: Zachary Walker (5-21) placed 3rd and scored 9.00 team points.

Round 1 – Zach Anderson (Belmond-Klemme) 11-9 won by fall over Zachary Walker (Rockford) 5-21 (Fall 1:55)

Round 2 – Chad Eastman (Riceville) 9-11 won by fall over Zachary Walker (Rockford) 5-21 (Fall 3:24)

Round 3 – Zachary Walker (Rockford) 5-21 won by fall over Colby McFarland (West Fork) 3-11 (Fall 4:44)

152: Blake Farr (18-20) placed 3rd and scored 9.00 team points.

Round 1 – logan benjegerdes (Northwood Kensett) 9-17 won by decision over Blake Farr (Rockford) 18-20 (Dec 11-5)

Round 2 – Blake Farr (Rockford) 18-20 won by fall over Lucas Schumacher (AGWSR) 3-10 (Fall 4:52)

Round 3 – Kamron Black (Newman Catholic) 23-6 won by fall over Blake Farr (Rockford) 18-20 (Fall 0:17)

160: Cameron Rasing (22-8) placed 1st and scored 24.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Cameron Rasing (Rockford) 22-8 won by fall over Spencer Nash (West Fork) 2-15 (Fall 0:39)

Semifinal – Cameron Rasing (Rockford) 22-8 won by major decision over Cole Byrnes (Riceville) 11-11 (MD 22-8)

1st Place Match – Cameron Rasing (Rockford) 22-8 won by major decision over Jonny Dugger (Belmond-Klemme) 10-13 (MD 12-4)

170: Dakota Vance (26-5) placed 1st and scored 17.50 team points.

Round 1 – Dakota Vance (Rockford) 26-5 won by fall over Josh Thilges (Newman Catholic) 0-2 (Fall 1:05)

Round 2 – Dakota Vance (Rockford) 26-5 won by tech fall over Seth Fox (Riceville) 12-9 (TF-1.5 4:35 (18-3))

Round 3 – Dakota Vance (Rockford) 26-5 received a bye () (Bye)

195 – Heath Farr (29-5) placed 2nd and scored 18.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Heath Farr (Rockford) 29-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Heath Farr (Rockford) 29-5 won by decision over Ethan Allie (Belle Plaine) 16-7 (Dec 4-2)

1st Place Match – Tery Rummans (AGWSR) 10-1 won by decision over Heath Farr (Rockford) 29-5 (Dec 8-2)

220 – Grant Staudt (8-13) placed 6th and scored 4.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – noah ball (Newman Catholic) 8-6 won by fall over Grant Staudt (Rockford) 8-13 (Fall 2:36)

Cons. Round 1 – Grant Staudt (Rockford) 8-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – marcus brandt (Northwood Kensett) 8-9 won by fall over Grant Staudt (Rockford) 8-13 (Fall 1:56)

5th Place Match – Marlon Smith (Belmond-Klemme) 3-4 won by fall over Grant Staudt (Rockford) 8-13 (Fall 1:06)

N