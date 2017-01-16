Rockford girls lose to West Fork, 55-51

Lady Warriors suffer season’s first setback; Warhawk boys sweep season series

Staff Report

SHEFFIELD — Friday the 13th proved to be an unlucky one for the Rockford girls basketball team.

After scoring 36 points in the first half — 20 in the first quarter — the Lady Warriors were limited to 15 points in the second half while allowed the West Fork Warhawks to catch them from behind and win the Top of Iowa-East Conference matchup, 55-51.

For Rockford, it was its first loss of the season as the team fell to 11-1 and 8-1. Emma Staudt had a game-high 18 points, and Sarah Parcher and Madison McGregor each scored 11 for the Lady Warriors.

Lexi Bray had 15 points for the Warhawks (8-2, 7-1).

West Fork also won the boys game of the varsity doubleheader with Rylan Fleshner leading the way with 21 points in the 61-56 victory as the Warhawks (9-2, 8-1) swept the regular-season series.

Zach Bushbaum scored a career-high 30 points which included 8 of 14 from 3-point range for the Warriors.

Girls Basketball

WEST FORK 55, ROCKFORD 51

Scoring By Quarters

Rockford 20 16 8 7 — 51

West Fork 12 16 16 11 — 55

ROCKFORD — Sarah Parcher 11, Alyssa Staudt 4, Mackenzie Rooney 3, Morgan Thieman 4, Madison McGregor 11, Emma Staudt 18.

WEST FORK — Kaitlyn Liekweg 12, Kennedy Maske 3, Lexi Bray 15, Morgan Meier 7, Lexi Jones 8, Lacqlyn Caspers 5, Emily Caspers 5.

Boys Basketball

WEST FORK 61, ROCKFORD 56

Scoring By Quarters

Rockford 16 16 14 10 — 56

West Fork 9 23 14 15 — 61

ROCKFORD — Jake Staudt 6, Zach Bushbaum 30, Alex Schriever 7, Kaden Lyman 7, Jared Marth 6.

WEST FORK — Travis Fekkers 13, Rylan Fleshner 21, Thomas Nuehring 6, Zach Martinek 17, Mitchell Halloran 3, Cole Hall 1.