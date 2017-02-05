Comets bowl over Bison

CC boys and girls teams finish regular season at 8-1

Staff Report

WINNEBAGO — The Charles City boys and girls bowling teams both concluded their regular seasons with 8-1 dual meet records after picking up wins over North Iowa, Friday at Buffalo Lanes.

Comet sophomore lefty Kaleb Ross led all bowlers with a two-game 402 series, and freshman Cade Schmidt shot a 393 as Charles City’s 2,837 overall team score bested the Bison’s 2,508.

Comets girls leadoff bowler senior Mija Cotton continues to be one of the team’s more consistent rollers as her 399 series led the way to a 2,667 to 2,567 victory over the Bison.

Juniors Macy Ross and Katie Sickman shot 393 and 390, respectively, for the Comets.

The Comet girls had a 188-pin lead after the two-game series round, but the Bison made up some ground while averaging more than 180 during the Baker rotation.

Next up for the Comet teams is the Individual Tournament on Feb. 11 at Viper Lanes in Oelwein.

Boys Bowling

At Buffalo Lanes

CHARLES CITY 2,837, NORTH IOWA 2,508

CHARLES CITY — Hunter Brockney 193, 196-389; Kaleb Ross 194, 208-402; Noah Reams 159, 190-349; Jacob Greenzweig 174, 178-352; Cade Schmidt 204, 189-393; Drew Mitchell 198, 149-347 (1,885); BAKER ROTATION: 212, 203, 170, 194, 173 (953).

NORTH IOWA — William Roeder 112, 154-266; JB Lentz 121, 1290-241; Ben Hassebrock 138, 175-313; Logan Leesch 160, 159-319; Logan Prescott 191, 184-375; Spencer Armstrong 191, 172-363 (1,636); BAKER ROTATION: 202, 181, 202, 164, 123 (872).

Girls Bowling

At Buffalo Lanes

CHARLES CITY 2,667, NORTH IOWA 2,567

CHARLES CITY — Mija Cotton 213, 186-399; Madison Ross 139, 211-350; Macy Ross 202, 191-393; Falyn Knecht 110, 199-309; Katie Sickman 199, 191-390; Baili Girkin 143, 173-316 (1,848); BAKER ROTATION: 162, 146, 168, 155, 188 (819).

NORTH IOWA — Chelsey Armstrong 130, 135-265; Jordan Ostrander 189, 149-338; Alexa Vrieze 145, 157-302; Allison Alrielien 189, 129-318; Sydney Giesking 158, 155-313; Jenna Berschman 182, 213-395 (1,666); BAKER ROTATION: 160, 170, 203, 177, 191 (901).