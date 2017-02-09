Cadets no match against Comets

Charles City led Iowa Falls-Alden 21-0 after the first quarter on way to winning 83-47

Staff Report

IOWA FALLS — A 21-0 lead after the first quarter doesn’t guarantee victory.

OK, maybe we’re only talking about football.

It’s safe to say that such an early advantage in basketball can be considered as “overwhelming.” And during a non-conference boys basketball game on the road against the Iowa Falls-Alden on Thursday night, the Charles City Comets were overwhelming from start to finish.

After pitching a 21-0 shutout through eight minutes, Charles City kept the pedal to the medal while going up 45-17 at the half before cruising to a 83-47 victory.

Sophomore Jack Molstead led the Comets with 24 points, and junior Cade Hemesath scored 20 for the Comets (14-5), who will conclude their Northeast Iowa Conference schedule tonight with an away game at Decorah.

For the second time this season, Charles City had nine players recorded in the scoring column.

Cadet senior Jace Ites led all scorers with 25 points for Iowa Falls-Alden (8-11).

CHARLES CITY 83, IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 47

Scoring By Quarters

Charles City 21 24 16 22 — 83

Iowa Falls-Alden 0 17 21 9 — 47

CHARLES CITY — Jack Molstead 24, Hakeem Sharief 7, Mike Cranshaw 6, Dalton Cleveland 2, Noah Schlader 9, Tre Walker 3, Cade Hemesath 20, Jaden Foster 8, Elliott Gebel 2, Mike Andrews 2.

IOWA FALLS-ALDEN — Devin Sheridan 3, Jace Ites 25, Tate Mullenburg 2, Adam Long 4, Luke Haverkamp 7, Brady Janssen 3, Ben Steinfeldt 3.