Comet long jumpers Bluhm and Foster both reach 21 at Collinge Invite

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CEDAR FALLS — As far as Charles City boys head coach Ryan Rahmiller knows, — and he even asked assistant coach Eric Hoefer for verification — the Comets have never had two athletes reach 21 in a single season.

Note: We’re not talking legal drinking age.

“That’s huge for us,” Rahmiller said of seniors Brandon Bluhm and Jaden Foster both recording personal-bests in the long jump at the Cole Collinge Invitational, Thursday at Cedar Falls High School.

Bluhm recorded a jump of 21 feet, 5 inches, an improvement of nearly an inch from his previous longest flight.

Foster, who returned to track and field his final high school year after not participating since junior high, jumped 21 feet, 1 inch — a 10-inch improvement after reaching 20 feet for the first time at Tuesday’s Comet Relays.

“We very happy what those two guys did tonight,” Rahmiller said. “And to do it tonight in a meet like this is special.”

With the meet running late, Rahmiller didn’t know for sure where Bluhm and Foster ended up placing, but it was likely in the Top 10.

Earlier, Charles City’s 4-by-110 shuttle hurdle relay team of Adam Stewart, John Sibuma, Elliott Sinnwell and Dylan Koresh dropped a second off their personal-best to place fourth in their event.

“They ran a real clean race,” Rahmiller said.

Junior Gavin Connell placed sixth in the 800 for the Comets.

“Gavin ran a great race against a tough, physical field,” Rahmiller said.