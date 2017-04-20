Comet doubles team bedeviled tiebreaker

Osage netter sweep Charles City

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

OSAGE — Down 4 games to 7 in a pro-set match to 8, the Charles City No. 2 doubles team of Amy Boggess and Jodie Sindlinger rallied back against the Osage duo of Klaire Chisholm and AnnMarie Milbrandt to go up, 8-7.

But the Green Devils were able to tie the set at 8, and then went on to win the tiebreaker, 7-3.

It was the closest the Comets came from winning a varsity match Thursday as the hosting Green Devils swept them, 9-0.

“They played hard and came back, but they just came up a little short,” Charles City coach Brian Parrott said. “They are both sophomores and are friends who like playing together, so they should become a good doubles team for us.”

In junior varsity play, Charles City and Osage each took 11 matches.

At Osage

OSAGE 9, CHARLES CITY 0

SINGLES — 1. Klaire Chisholm d. Morgan Kellogg (8-4), 2. Alexa Maakestad d. Jodie Sindlinger (8-0), 3. Hailey Gentz d. Amy Boggess (8-1), 4. Sara Jenkins d. Emilee Bilharz (8-0), 5. AnnMarie Milbrandt d. Emma Heidebrink (8-3), 6. Tayler Adams d. Taylor Walters (8-4).

DOUBLES — 1. Maakestad/Gentz d. Kellogg/Bilharz (8-3), 2. Chisholm/Milbrandt d. Sindlinger/Boggess (9-8, 7-3 TB), 3. Jenkins/Adams d. Heidebrink/Walters 8-3.

JV — CHARLES CITY 11, OSAGE 11