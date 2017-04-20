Darlyce Zimmer inducted into the Charles City Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Why waste a strike on a practice ball?

Darlyce Zimmer didn’t see the logic. That’s why the first ball she threw to start a senior bowling session April 14 at Comet Bowl counted … and it was a strike.

After all 10 pins fell as a result of a well-placed “Brooklyn” shot propelled by an efficient two-step approach in concert with a smooth backswing and release, Zimmer turned to give a surprised look to her fellow keglers.

But no one was fooled. Zimmer is no “babe in the woods” when it comes to rolling on Comet Bowl’s wooden lanes.

“I started bowling here sometime in the 60s,” said Zimmer, 84, of Floyd. “Then I got my husband (Lee) to start bowling with me in a mixed league after he never bowled before.”

Darlyce and Lee still are still active in senior play at Comet Bowl, though Lee doesn’t bowl as much anymore but still attends the sessions for the sake of comradery.

“It’s more of a ‘drop-in’ league,” Comet Bowl co-owner Peggy Sweet said of the group of seniors that meets twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. “There are no league standings, and anyone can come in.”

Sweet is the president of the Charles City Women’s Bowling Association as well as a CCWBA Hall of Famer.

On April, Zimmer was inducted as the newest member of the association’s HOF.

“We have about 40 members,” said Sweet, who presented the commemorative HOF plaque to Zimmer with fellow HOF member and CCWBA director Ann Kabele and CCWBA manager Marsha Vetter. “We have a list of the members posted (at Comet Bowl).”

During her career, Zimmer has been team captain as well as league president. Among her fondest memories are bowling a 599 scratch series and picking up the “Big 4” (4-6-7-10) split.

“I’m going to keep going as long as I can,” Zimmer said. “It’s great exercise.”

Like several of her bowling buddies, Zimmer would like to get more seniors to join them.

“If you want to have a great time and meet new people, you should try bowling,” Zimmer said. “We have a great group of people. It’s not a league … just a great place for fun and relaxation with friends.”