Comet net first tennis win with sweep of Huskies

By John Burbridge sports@charlecitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Comets tennis coach Brian Parrott had hoped to get more tennis courts installed at Sportsmen’s Park.

But at least he should be grateful that there are lights.

Friday’s Northeast Iowa Conference match between Oelwein and hosting Charles City extended well past dusk — the Huskies arrived late for the makeup match.

In the end, the Comets won their first dual meet of the season as they swept the Huskies, 9-0.

“It’s nice to get your first one of the season,” Parrott said. “It’s a good confidence builder.”

Charles City senior Morgan Kellogg picked up her first No. 1 singles victory of the season when she dispatched Natalie McMillan in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Parrott had remarked that Kellogg had been playing competitive tennis for most of the year as some of her losses were closer than the final scores indicated.

Also winning singles matches in straight sets were No. 3 Amy Boggess over Megan Rex (6-2, 6-3); No. 4 Emilee Bilharz over Hannah Sandhagen (6-1, 6-0); and No. 5 Emma Heidebrink over Sammie Paul (6-1, 6-1).

In the No. 2 singles match, Charles City’s Jodie Sindlinger lost the first set (2-6) to Maddison Jackson. But comeback rallies have been the norm this season for the Comet sophomore as she won the second set (6-3) before claiming the tiebreaker (10-4).

Charles City senior Sandra Bontemps also needed a tiebreaker on way to winning her No. 6 singles match against Taylor Gish (6-2, 4-6, 10-5).

In doubles play, No. 1 Kellogg and Bilharz defeated McMillen and Jackson (6-2, 6-3); No. 2 Sindlinger and Boggess defeated Rex and Sandhagen (6-1, 6-0), and No. 3 Heidebrink and Taylor Walters defeated Paul and Gish (6-0, 6-2).

In junior varsity action, Charles City won three matches to Oelwein’s one.

“Our jayvee have continued the play well for us,” Parrott said.

CHARLES CITY 9, OELWEIN 0

Singles — 1. Morgan Kellogg d. Natalie McMillan 6-2, 6-3; 2. Jodie Sindlinger d. Maddison Jackson 2-6, 6-3 (10-4); 3. Amy Boggess d. Megan 6-2, 6-3; 4. Emilee Bilharz d. Hannah Sandhagen 6-1, 6-0; 5. Emma Heidebrink d. Sammie Paul 6-1, 6-1; 6. Sandra Bontemps d. Taylor Gish 6-2, 4-6 (10-5).

Doubles — 1. Kellogg/Bilharz d. McMillan/Maddison Jackson 6-2, 6-3; 2. Sindlinger/Boggess d. Rex/Hannah Sandhagen 6-1, 6-0; 3. Heidebrink/Taylor Walters d. Paul/Gish 6-0, 6-2.

JV — Charles City 3, Oelwein 1