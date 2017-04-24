Comet girls win second-straight golf match

Staff Report

CHARLES CITY — After losing to Crestwood last week by 1 stroke, the Charles City girls golf team responded with consecutive wins over Osage and Waverly-Shell Rock.

The latest win was Friday at Cedar Ridge Golf Course over the Go-Hawks, 219-227.

The Comets were led to their third win of the season by senior Gen Wandro, who shot her lowest 9-hole score of the season with a 45 for medalist honors.

Senior Abby Milligan and junior Emma Williams both carded 55s, and sophomore Kara Hoffman’s 64 rounded out the scoring for Charles City.

“We look forward to continued progress as we head into May,” Charles City coach Eric Johanningmeier said.

Emma Robson scored a 50 and Sabrina Carnes carded a 51 to lead the Go-Hawks.

At Cedar Ridge

April 21

CHARLES CITY (219)

Gen Wandro 45, Emma Williams 55, Abby Milligan 55, Kara Hoffman 64.

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK (227)

Emma Robson 50, Sabrina Carnes 51, Sydney Schwartz 63, Sara Carnes 63.