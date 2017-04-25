Comet boys and girls score golf meet wins at Cedar Ridge

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Perfection is in the eyes of the beholder.

Many may have considered post-afternoon Tuesday as drearily overcast. But for Charles City boys golf coach Dave Williams, it proved to be a perfect day-turned-night for golf.

“It was a nice night for golf,” Williams said near the end of the Comets’ coed home meet at Cedar Ridge that included Nashua-Plainfield, Oelwein and Osage.

“And it was nice to pick up another win,” Williams said.

Aside from the threatening skies which really weren’t much of a threat to those who had mobile devices that tracked satellite images that assured no rain on the way, the conditions were rather tepid with a little hint of a breeze.

It all worked for Charles City sophomore Jackson Molstead who, after a rough start, managed to make par on the latter half of his round and finished with a season-best 9-hole score of 41.

Junior Theo Arndt and freshman Skylar Houdek each scored 42s, and senior Nate Lasher — a returning all-conference player like Molstead — carded a 44 for the Comets, which recorded its second-lowest 9-hole team score of the season (169).

That was 5 strokes better than runner-up Osage, which was paced by junior Drew Olson’s medalist score of 39, and senior Ben Grimm, who sunk a 30-foot putt to cap his 42 score.

Oelwein, which was the added fourth team in the boys meet to make up a postponed Northeast Iowa Conference match with the Comets, placed third with a 203 team score.

Nashua-Plainfield was fourth (209).

In the girls meet, Charles City edged Nashua-Plainfield by 1 stroke (213-214) for top honors with Osage finishing a distant third.

Comet junior Emma Williams earned her first medalist score of the season with a 49. Charles City senior Gen Wandro continued to be a model of consistency with an individual runner-up 50 score.

Emma Williams (54) and Kara Hoffman (60) rounded out Charles City scoring.

“We’re getting some good scores at this point in the season,” Charles City girls coach Eric Johanningmeier said, “but we’re still not clicking on all cylinders.

“We need to get at least four of our girls playing well at once.”

Osage junior Sophie Muller scored an individual third-place score of 51, and Haley Hillesheim’s fourth-place 52 and Kaitlyn Betsinger’s fifth-place 53 paced the runner-up Huskies.

Boys Golf

At Cedar Ridge

April 25

CHARLES CITY (169)

Jackson Molstead 41, Theo Arndt 42, Skylar Houdek 42, Nate Lasher 44.

OSAGE (174)

Drew Olson 39, Ben Grimm 42, Isaac Oberfoell 46, Zach Duren/Noah Krabbe 47.

OELWEIN (203)

Jacob Mahloch 44, Richard Tournier 51, Hunter Smock 53, Joe Kalb 55.

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD (209)

Dillon Achstetter 49, Jayden Jost 50, Drew Moine 53, Calem Liddle 57.

Girls Golf

At Cedar Ridge

April 25

CHARLES CITY (213)

Abby Milligan 49, Gen Wandro 50, Emma Williams 54, Kara Hoffman 60.

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD (214)

Haley Hillesheim 52, Megan Cerwinske 54, Kaitlyn Betsinger 53, Keagan Betsinger 55.

OSAGE (235)

Sophie Muller 51, Macy Ott 59, Abby Wagner 61, Kelsey Havel 64.