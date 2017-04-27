A-P Falcons overcome Comets, cold in 6-3 girls tennis win

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Revenge is a dish best served cold.

There was plenty of cold service when the Charles City Comets hosted the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons, Thursday at Sportsmen’s Park.

There were also a lot of cold backhands and forehands as well.

During a day that if it rained it would have snowed, the Falcons were able to shake off the cold as well as the Comets while winning several close matches that proved to be the difference in a 6-3 varsity girls tennis victory.

Charles City did claim both the No. 1 doubles and No. 1 singles matches.

Early on, dressed more appropriately for cross-country skiing — or snowshoeing with their rackets serving dual purposes — the Comets No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Kellogg and Emilee Bilharz defeated the Falcon pair of Korrigan Hippen and Maddie Waller, 8-4, in a pro set match.

Later, Kellogg defeated Hippen, 8-4, in the No. 1 singles match.

Charles City senior Sandra Bontemps defeated Claire Peterson, 8-1, in No. 6 singles for the Comets third victory.

Waller was able to put away a stubborn Jodie Sindlinger, 9-7, in the No. 2 singles match.

Sindlinger and No. 2 doubles partner Amy Boggess also lost a tough match to Heidi Haugstad and Kelsie Tingle, 8-6.

Peterson and Hanna Cline managed to shed an early deficit to defeat Comets Emma Heidebrink and Taylor Walters, 8-5, in No. 3 doubles.

Cline later defeated Heidebrink, 8-6, in No. 5 singles.

Other results had Haugstad defeating Boggess, 8-1, in No. 3 singles; and Tingle defeating Bilharz, 8-2, in No. 4 singles.

“We’re doing a much better job in keeping the ball in play,” Charles City coach Brian Parrott said. “We lost some close matches, but we’re getting more competitive.”

Charles City’s junior varsity managed to win four matches to one over Aplington-Parkersburg.

“They keep on doing a good job for us,” Parrott said of his jayvee.