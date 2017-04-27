Hosting Vikings beat Comets in 18-hole golf meet

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

DECORAH — The conditions weren’t so hot, but the setting was ideal — especially to prepare for a shot at a conference title and/or to make a run downstate.

“It was very cold out there and it was tough to play,” Charles City boys golf coach Dave Williams said of the Comets 18-hole away match against Decorah at Oneota Golf Course.

“We didn’t score as well as we liked,” Williams said of the Comets 6-stroke loss (353-359) to the hosting Vikings, “but we hung in there, and it was nice to get the experience of playing out here. This is where we play our conference meet and where we have to go through to get downstate.”

Charles City senior Nate Lasher, who earned all-confernece honors last spring during the NEIC tournament at Oneota, rebounded from a tough start and a 48 first-nine score to finish with a 41 on the second-nine for an 89.

Comet junior Theo Arndt also carded an 89, with Drew Mitchell (90) and Carter Johanningmeier (91) rounding out the scoring for Charles City.

Decorah was paced by Garrett Bohr’s medalist score of 87, followed by Justin Bollerman and Nick Woosley, who each carded 88s, and Jay Fjelstul’s 90.

With any luck, the next time the Comets play with meaning the weather should be a little warmer — Charles City’s next meet is May 6 at Hampton Country Club.