Comets take 3rd at trapshooting invite

Charles City fields two 200-plus target hitting teams

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

OSAGE — It was a day where you should have packed an extra pair of socks as well as some extra shells.

The blustery conditions for the Central Springs Trapshooting Invitational Saturday at Mitchell County Trap Range didn’t make the clay birds any easier to hit. And when participants perused the scores posted outside the clubhouse, it served as material for cut-up humor — much of it directed at oneself.

Yet, decent scores came in bunches. And though there were no perfect 50-of-50 rounds recorded, among the boys there was one 49 — first-place individual Chase Moorehead of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura— two 48s — Hunter Mcferran of GHV and Cole Orthaus of New Hampton — and five 47s.

Orhaus won the shoot off for second place, and since the tourney awarded fourth-place individuals at teams, there was another shoot off among the 47 scorers.

Charles City senior Brenden Kvernevig was among those shooting for fourth place.

Though Kvernevig didn’t win the shootout — Cody Adams of Osage seized the fourth spot — he helped Charles City No. 2 squad place third amid a a 20-plus team field.

With Dylan Bilharz’s 46, Daniel Swartzrock’s 41, and 40s from Bailee Bortz and Kaleb Osier, the Comets’ had a combined score of 214.

Northwood-Kensett Blue, which had Colton Moretz and Kade Stambaugh in the crowded shootout for fourth place, took first with 224 — one bird better than New Hampton Red (223), which was led by Christian Schwiderath, who also shot 47 clays but didn’t participate in the shootout due to prom obligations.

Osage No. 4 finished “No. 4” with a 211 team score.

Places second through fourth for the girl individuals were also determined by shoot off.

New Hampton’s Kennady Nie took first with a lone 44 score.

Saint Ansgar’s Faith Gasteiger and New Hampton’s Ann Holschlag each shot 43 with Gasteiger winning the shoot off for second place.

Jade Stubbe of Northwood-Kensett won a four-way 42-scoring shoot off for fourth place.

The Charles City No. 1 squad of Luke Hillgas (44), Shau Landt (43), Carter West (41), Bryce Hamm (38) and Jacob Greenzweig (35) scored 201 as a team.

The Nashua-Plainfield squad of Nick Bucknell (41), Marissa Fuerstenberg (40), Ashton Lamborn (37), Tyler Lantz (36) and Chaska Hunt (36) scored 190 as a team.

Charles City’s Jace Landt hit 43 clays as an individual.

Two days earlier at the same range, Charles City No. 1 placed third at a meet hosted by Osage.

Led by Hillegas’s 45, the Comets shot 208 as a team, which placed them in a tie Osage No. 3.

The Green Devils won the team shoot off for second place.

North Iowa won the meet with a 216 team score.

Central Springs Invitational

April 29

At Mitchell County Trap Range

TOP TEAMS

NORTHWOOD-KENSETT BLUE (224)

Colton Moretz 47, Kade Stambaugh 47, Connor Harris 45, Zachary Hevigsteg 44, Jacob Mix 41.

NEW HAMPTON RED (223)

Christain Schwiderath 47, Zack Heying 46, Kevin Burgart 45, Austin Michael Schmidt 43, Karson Crooks 42.

CHARLES CITY NO. 2 (214)

Brenden Kvernevig 47, Dylan Bilharz 46, Daniel Swartzrock 41, Kaleb Osier 40, Bailee Bortz 40.

OSAGE NO. 4 (211)

TOP BOYS

Chase Moorehead (GHV) 49, 2. Cole Orthaus (NH) 48*, 3. 3. Hunter McFerran (GHV) 48*, 4. Cody Adams (O) 47*.

TOP GIRLS

Kennady Nie (NH) 44, 2. Faith Gasteiger (SA) 43*, 3. Ann Holschlag (NH) 43*, 4. Jade Stubbe (NK) 42*.

* Placing determined by shoot off.

CHARLES CITY NO.1 (201)

Luke Hillegas 44, Shau Landt 43, Cater West 41, Bryce Hamm 38, Jacob Greenzweig 35.

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD (190)

Nick Bucknell 41, Marissa Fuerstenberg 40, Ashton Lamborn 37, Tyler Landz 36, Chaska Hunt 36.

CHARLES CITY IND.

Jace Landt 43, Noah Orthel 36, Levi Robbins 31, Leo Trebbien 28.

Osage Meet

April 27

At Mitchell County Trap Range

TOP TEAMS

NORTH IOWA TEAM A (216) OSAGE NO. 3 (208)* CHARLES CITY NO. 1 (208)*

Luke Hillegas 45, Shau Landt 43, Carter West 41, Jacob Greenzweig 40, Bryce Hamm 39.

CHARLES CITY NO. 2 (204)

Dan Swartzrock 42, Colby Gavitt 42, Bailee Bortz 42, Dylan Bilharz 40, Kaleb Osier 38.

CHARLES CITY NO. 3 (199)

Brenden Kvernevig 45, Evan Schmidtke 43, Devon Alton 41, Rebecca Tierney 38, Levi Robbins 32.

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD (194)

Chaska Hunt 47, Nick Bucknell 45, Ashton Lamborn 37, Marissa Fuerstenberg 36, Tyler Lantz 29.

CHARLES CITY IND.

Ciana Sonberg 37, Jace Landt 41, Leo Trebbien 36, Noah Orthel 34.

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD IND.

Lane Leeroff 13, Bobby Gipple 37, Dominique Griffen 27.

* Placing determined by shoot off.