Tierney to take a shot at Simpson College

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Several members from the Charles City/Nashua-Plainfield trapshooting team say they shoot better in cold weather … or are at least not affected by it.

Rebecca Tierney is not one of them.

“This season has been pretty harsh,” the Charles City senior said. “I’ve been struggling a little this year. Hopefully, things will improve when the season starts warming up.”

Such was the case last season for Tierney, who shot her best in the weeks leading up to and at the Scholastic Clay Target Program State Meet held during a stifling hot weekend at Cedar Falls Gun Club.

Tierney and the weather continued to stay hot into July as she shoot well at the SCTP Nationals in Marengo, Ohio.

It was at the nationals where Tierney saw a booth representing the Simpson College Shooting Sports Club.

“Here we were way out in Ohio, and some college from (Indianola) Iowa was there,” Tierney said. “I always saw myself going to college, and I always thought it would be a great opportunity to trapshoot in college.”

After talking to the coaches and emailing the school of her interest, Tierney visited Simpson College later in the summer.

“I got to see the campus and meet who would be my teammates,” said Tierney, who eventually signed her letter of intent to study and shoot at Simpson.

“I’m going to major in biochemistry,” Tierney said.

Last summer, Tierney helped promote an inaugural “Shoot for a Cure” trapshooting tournament at the Nashua Fish and Game Club to raise funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Tierney and fellow trapshooting teammate Bryce Hamm have Type 1 diabetes.

“When I first found out I had it (in 2012), I had to give up a lot of things like non-diet pop and cotton candy, which is just all sugar,” Tierney said. “It changes your lifestyle, but I’ve learned to manage it.”

Tierney said they will hold another “Shoot for a Cure” tournament this summer.