Charles City defeats Grundy Center for third win of the season

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Teams that stumble into the postseason tend to stumble out in a hurry.

That may not be the case for the Charles City girls tennis team.

With a 7-2 varsity win over the visiting Grundy Center Spartans, Monday at Sportsmen’s Park, the Comets have won two matches in row and three for the season.

Charles City coach Brian Parrott has high hopes they can finish the regular season with three in a row.

“We’re going to have our ‘Senior Day’ Thursday against Hampton-Dumont,” Parrott said, “and they lost to the team we just beat.”

For Comet sophomore Jodie Sindlinger, it was business as usual during her No. 2 singles match against Alexa Strickler. Down early in the pro-set match, Sindlinger rallied from behind as has proven to be her penchant this season and won, 10-7.

Charles City also got singles wins from No. 1 Morgan Kellogg (10-1 over Amber Laube), No. 3 Amy Boggess (10-4 over Marissa Brown), No. 4 Emilee Bilharz (10-4 over Courtney Cooper) and No. 5 Emma Heidebrink (10-6 over Reegan Zinkula).

“Morgan played well … Jodie managed to come from behind again … Amy played well … they all played well today,” Parrott said. “Our only loss in singles came at No. 6 (Erika Johnson over CC freshman Taylor Walters, 10-7), but that was a close match.”

Kellogg and Bilharz defeated Laube and Stickler, 10-4, in No. 1 doubles; and the sophomore pair of Sindlinger and Boggess rolled over Brown and Cooper, 10-2, in No. 2 doubles.

Zinkula and Johnson defeated Heidebrink and Walters, 10-3, in No. 3 doubles.

After the Comets host the Bulldogs and honor their 12 seniors, Charles City will face Osage in the first round of the Team Regionals, Saturday at 9 a.m. at Decorah.

“They beat us twice this year, but most of the matches were close,” Parrott said. “So we’ll see what happens.”

May 9

At Sportsmen’s Park

CHARLES CITY 7, GRUNDY CENTER 2

SINGLES

1. Morgan Kellogg (CC) d. Amber Laube 10-1.

2. Jodie Sindlinger (CC) d. Alexa Strickler 10-7.

3. Amy Boggess (CC) d. Marissa Brown 10-4.

4. Emilee Bilharz (CC) d. Courtney Cooper 10-4.

5. Emma Heidebrink (CC) d. Reegan Zinkula 10-6.

6. Ericka Johnson (GC) d. Taylor Walters 10-7.

DOUBLES

1. Kellogg-Bilharz (CC) d. Laube-Strickler 10-4.

2. Sindlinger-Boggess (CC) d. Brown-Cooper 10-2.

3. Johnson-Zinkula (GC) d. Heidebrink-Taylor 10-3.