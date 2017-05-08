Comet golfers stay hot against Go-Hawks

Staff Report

WAVERLY — The Municipal Golf Course in Waverly is where the Charles City boys golf team recorded its 18-hole low score (351) of the season thus far.

On Monday, the Comets were 1 stroke shy of matching their 9-hole low of the season after defeating the hosting Go-Hawks 168-178.

Carter Klatt, two days removed from his runner-up medalist performance at the Hampton-Dumont Invitation while leading the Comets to a 1-stroke championship victory over Iowa Fall-Alden, shared medalist honors with fellow Comet junior Theo Arndt as they both shot 41s.

For Klatt, that’s the lowest 9-hole score of his prep career. Incidentally, his 87 shot at the H-D Invite is an 18-hole personal-best.

Drew Mitchell and Carter Johanningmeier rounded out the Comet scoring with a pair of 43s.

With unscored Nate Lasher and Jackson Molstead both shooting 44s, it was the first time all season the Charles City had six golfers in its varsity lineup all shoot under 45 in a 9-hole match.

Charles City’s junior varsity golfers also got into the act as junior Colton Slinger matched Arndt and Molstead with a 41 of his own.

With Skylar Houdek and Cameron Stock both shooting 43s, and Noah Schlader carding a 44, the Comet scored 171 as a team, 10 shots better than the Go-Hawks’ junior varsity.

At Waverly Municipal Golf Course

CHARLES CITY (168)

Theo Arndt 41, Carter Klatt 41, Drew Mitchell 43, Carter Johanningmeier 43.

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK (178)

Dawson Bathke 43, Luke Velky 44, Ethan Reichert 45, Bryson Hervol 46.

Junior Varsity

CHARLES CITY (171)

Colton Slinger 41, Skylar Houdek 43, Cameron Stock 43, Noah Schalder 44.

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK (181)

Will Wilkens 41, Carson Kallenberger 45, Jacob Staines 47, Steffen Wheeler 48.