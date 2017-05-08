Husky girls take 2nd at Top of Iowa-East girls golf meet

Osage wins tiebreaker for boys TOIE title

Staff Report

MANLY — Ben Boerjan’s medalist score of 78 led the St. Ansgar Saints during the Top of Iowa-East Conference boys golf tournament, Monday at Pioneer Town and Country Club.

But it would turn that Osage’s fifth golfer was the one who made the ultimate difference.

With Green Devils Drew Olson (80) and David Curha (82) placing third and fourth, respectively, behind Boerjan and individual runner-up Austin Eckenrod (79) of New Catholic, Osage and St. Ansgar were tied at 339 for team honors.

That’s where Ben Grimm came into play. With Isaac Oberfoell (87) and Noah Krabbe (90) rounding out Osage’s score, Grimm’s 91 proved to be the tiebreaker.

Newman Catholic finished third (344) ahead of Central Spring (356); Rockford (359), which posted three all-conference finishers — Kayden Lyman (83-5th-T), Nick Goodrich (86-10th) and Zach Bushbaum (88-13th); North Butler (374), which was paced by Beau Thompson (83-5th-T) and Sam Dolan (90); West Fork (393); and Nashua-Plainfield (415), which was led by Dillon Auchstetter (94) and Jayden Jost (99).

For the TOIE girls tournament played at the same site, Newman Catholic recorded the top three individual scores — Peyton Olson (92), Morgan Luecht (95) and Amara Wolf (97) — while placing the top team score (389).

Nashua-Plainfield, led by Miranda Crabtree’s fourth-place 99 individual score and 107 all-conference scores from Haley Hillesheim and Megan Cerwinske, placed second with a 425 team score.

Northwood-Kensett (432) placed third ahead of Osage (435); Rockford (436), paced by Sydney Fullerton’s 100; North Butler (455), paced by Laura Kreimeyer’s 102; Central Springs (459); West Fork (508); and Saint Ansgar (528).

Top of Iowa-East Conference Boys Golf Meet

May 8

At Pioneer Town and Country Club

1. OSAGE (339)

Drew Olson 80, David Curha 82, Issac Oberfoell 87, Noah Krabbe 90, Ben Grimm 91*.

* Tiebreaker score

2. ST. ANSGAR (339)

Ben Boerjan 78, Garrett Koster 85, Dylan Low 88, Collin Kramer 88.

3. NEWMAN CATHOLIC (344)

Austin Eckenrod 79, Jase Curly 86, Andy Hitchcock 89, Ryan Fischer 90.

4. CENTRAL SPRINGS (356)

Colton Fink 83, Carter Pals 85, Austin Dillavou 92, Jacob Mathers 96.

5. ROCKFORD (359)

Kaden Lyman 83, Nick Goodrich 86, Zach Bushbaum 88, Sam Arickx 102.

6. NORTH BUTLER (374)

Beau Thompson 83, Sam Dolan 90, Isaac Trees 100, Rhett Lammers/Jaden Mason 101.

7. WEST FORK (393)

Ian Latham 90, Zach Laudner 98, Caleb Cameron 99, Trey Pfeffer 106.

8. NASHUA-PLAINFIELD (415)

Dillon Auchstetter 94, Jayden Jost 99, Calem Liddle 110, Shane Hillesheim 112.

NORTHWOOD-KENSETT

Hayden Halbach 97, Austin Efflandt 115, Brock Nelson 127.

Top of Iowa-East Conference Girls Golf Meet

May 8

At Pioneer Town and Country Club

1. NEWMAN CATHOLIC (389)

Peyton Olson 92, Morgan Luecht 95, Amara Wolf 97, Paige Walker 105.

2. NASHUA-PLAINFIELD (425)

Miranda Crabtree 99, Haley Hillesheim 107, Megan Cerwinske 107, Keagan Betsinger 112.

3. NORTHWOOD-KENSETT (432)

Erika Heideman 103, Allie Carman 103, Jocelyn Kluender 105, Miranda Stambaugh 129.

4. OSAGE (435)

Sophie Muller 103, Abby Wagner 107, Macy Ott 110, Emma Williams 115.

5. ROCKFORD (436)

Sydney Fullerton 100, Kylee Smith 109, Madison McGregor 110, Theresa Jones 117.

6. NORTH BUTLER (455)

Laura Kreimeyer 102, Rainy Kock 116, Sarah Goodrich 118, Shelby Graser 119.

7. CENTRAL SPRINGS (459)

Kara Asdahl 101, Maddie Daily 112, Kori Dillavou 122, Gracie Ewen 124.

8. WEST FORK (508)

Grace Shreckengost 121, Makenna Amsbaugh 126, Mara Heimbuch 130, Lauren Trewin 131.

9. SAINT ANSGAR (528)

Lauryn Low 120, Morgan Hemann 126, Hannah Groth 134, Megan Adams 148.