Stallsmith, Shannon lead Full Moon 5K field

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Not everyone can run the Boston Marathon.

Even many of those who can run — or complete — a 26.2-mile course on foot don’t get to participate.

You’ve got to qualify for Boston.

Charles City’s Torey Stallsmith has done it twice.

“I ran it this year,” Stallsmith said of his personal-best time of 3 hours, 5 minutes, “and I ran it in 2012.”

You don’t have to qualify for the annual Full Moon 5K, but Stallsmith ran it anyway Friday at Wildwood Municipal Golf Course. Though Stallsmith didn’t beat the sun as it had descended below the horizon by the time he finished the race that started a little after 8:30 p.m., his time of 18 minutes, 2 seconds left all competitors in the dust if not dusk.

The next runner in was Charles City cross country, track and — if all goes according to plans — soccer athlete Isaak Jensen, who paced the Male 15-19 Division with a time of 20:06.

The overall female champion was Kara Shannon, who finished in 24:52.

“That’s a personal record for me … I’ve never been below 25 for a 5K,” said Shannon, who is the principal at Washington Elementary School.

“We have some of our students out here … also from Lincoln,” Shannon said.

The race was a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa, a youth mentoring organization.

Full Moon 5K

May 12

At Wildwood Municipal Golf Course

OVERALL WINNERS— Torey Stallsmith (M) 18 minutes, 2 seconds; Kara Shannon (F) 24 minutes, 54 minutes.

TOP DIVISION PLACERS

MALE 14-U — 1. Cael Judisch 22:38, 2. Aidan Shannon 24:55, 3. Jameson Mayhew 26:47, 4. Holden McInroy 27:22.

FEMALE 14-U — 1. Madison Lensing 25:10, 2. Alex Wohlers 28:40, 3. Hailey Kowalski 30:34, 4. Hannah DeVore 31:26, Maya Bruening 31:29, 6. Danielle Mustang 32:17, 7. May Rimrod 38:05.

MALE 15-19 — 1. Isaak Jensen 20:06, 2. Ben Miller 21.37, 3. Colton Ewing 22:40, 4. Derek Carpenter 24:11, 5. Jonathan Baxter 24:18.

FEMALE 15-19 — 1. Brynn Parks 26:18.

MALE 20-29 — 1. Torey Stallsmith 18:02, 2. Rob McNeese 29:26, 3. Ben Schradle 31:59, 4. Drew Miller 34:13.

FEMALE 20-29 — 1. Julie Hauge 26:46, 2. Rachel Baxter 26:50, 3. Kristin McNeese 29:27, 4. Aubrey Zajic 30:00, 5. Brittany Wirtz 31:46, 6. Ashley Robbins 33:19.

MALE 30-39 — 1. Mark Lynch 26:23, 2. Dustin Clark 28:24, 3. Brandon Schradle 32:20.

FEMALE 30-39 — 1. Kara Shannon 24:54, 2. Kelsi Koenigsfeld 25:31, 3. Whitney Clark 30:43, 4. Natasha Howard 35:45, 4. Chris Rimrod 38:05.

MALE 40-49 — 1. Chris Shannon 24:04, 2. Dan Rimrod 25.17, 3. Mike Miller 26:26, 4. Ryan McInroy 27:22, 5. Stan Newton 34:18.

FEMALE 40-49 — 1. Kim Christensen 29:46, 2. Kellie Judisch 30:16, 3. Heather Kowalski 30:38, 4. Lara Guay 36:17, 5. Jennifer Granzow 36:18.

MALE 50-59 — 1. David Lohse 24:32, 2. Kevin Marvin 24:35, 3. Robert Richard 29:10, 4. Jody Baxter 29:45, 5. Jeff Breen 32:02.

FEMALE 50-59 — 1. Sherry Smiley 28:59, 2. Ruth Field 29.15, 3. Laura Wallace 30:29.

MALE 60+ — 1. Bruce Eldridge 24:32, 2. Bob Durjwatcher 25:42, 3. James Davies 29:54, 4. Bruce Butterworth 30:15.

FEMALE 60+ — 1. Mindy Collazo 33:36.