Comet shuttle hurdle relay qualifies for final

Race to be last of 4-time state qualifier Brianna Carey’s career

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

DES MOINES — Brianna Carey huddled with her teammates near one of the top-sheltered benches that line the front stretch of Drake Stadium’s blue track.

There was not much at stake, just the fate of Carey’s high school track career.

Charles City’s four-time state qualifier had just run the 4-by-100 shuttle hurdle relay with underclass teammates Tayler Schmidt, Lynn Hoeft and Sadie Ruzicka during the Class 3A preliminaries that closed the first session of the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships.

They had qualified for the state berth after setting a school record in the event the week before at the Waverly-Shell Rock State Qualifier. The time (1 minute, 7.24 seconds) broke a Comet record Carey and then freshman Ruzicka helped set two years before at the state championships.

The time the aforementioned foursome ran on Friday (1:07.54) wasn’t their best, but when it was good enough for the seventh slot for Saturday’s top-eight final.

When Comets found out they were going to shuttle another day, they were naturally elated.

“Even if we didn’t make it, it was a great run with this team,” Carey said. “These girls were great to work with … I never have to tell what they need to be doing because they know themselves.

“I’m going to miss them. For us (getting to the finals), I’m more happy for them.”

Carey plans to continue her track and career at Grand View University.

“But I’m always going to be a Comet,” said Carey, who previously competed at Des Moines this year with the Comets’ Drake Relays qualifying 4-by-100 relay.

“I’m going to be supporting and cheering these girls on next year whenever I get a chance,” she said.