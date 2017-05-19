Staudt ends Rockford career with high jump title

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

DES MOINES — Alyssa Staudt has jumped higher.

Nonetheless, her leap of 5 feet, 2 inches during the State High School Track and Field Championships landed her on Cloud Nine.

“The conditions were bad,” the Rockford senior said about the damp and dreary setting that affected the performances during the Class 1A high jump event on Saturday. “But I felt good and I tried not to let the conditions bother.”

So despite the clear being 4 inches lower than her personal-best, Staudt will take the five-two.

She’ll also take a state gold medal, thank you very much.

When Fremont-Mills’ Bailey Hauschild topped out at 5-2 with her and Staudt being the last two competitors from a field of 24 state qualifiers still standing, Staudt was declared the winner by way of fewer misses.

Staudt had medaled in the high jump at the last two state meet, and qualified as a freshman.

“I don’t know,” she said when asked if there was anything set her over the top during her fourth state appearance. “I was little more relaxed this time around.”

Staudt will continue her high jumping career at Western Illinois, a Division 1 program.

Like nearby Top of Iowa Conference rival Nicole Heeren from North Butler, who earlier won a state title in the discus, Staudt is also an excellent softball player.

“But I’m not doing softball this year,” Staudt said. “I’m going to prepare for what I’m going to do in college this summer.

“So this was my last day as a Rockford Warrior athlete.”