Comet ace Heyer throws 5-inning no-hitter in opener against Turkey Valley

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — With the start of softball bumping up against the end of spring sports, coaches may be worried how tight their defenses are early in the season.

Comet head coach Brian Bohlen is no exception, especially with several of his key players having just finished an extended state-qualifying track season.

But Bohlen is going to have to wait a little longer to check his defense in game situations … or at least until Sami Heyer is not as dominant.

The sophomore ace Heyer, a state-qualifying track athlete herself, limited the Turkey Valley Trojans to one ball in play while pitching a five-inning no-hitter in Charles City’s home-opening 11-0 victory on Wednesday.

Heyer struck out 14 while yielding two walks. The only non-strikeout out was when Turkey Valley’s Lydia Schuchhardt popped up to Comet third baseperson Ciana Sonberg to end the game.

“She stayed ahead of the hitters and had control of her pitches,” Bohlen said of Heyer, who when she wasn’t overpowering late-swinging Trojans, she was getting them to chase her rising fastball even when over their helmets.

Heyer is coming off two ACL knee injuries sustained while playing basketball. This year, she didn’t go out for basketball.

“And she managed to stay healthy all year,” Bohlen said.

Offensively, the Comets got contributions from top to bottom of their lineup. In particular, the very top and the very bottom.

Junior centerfielder Payton Reams has taken over the leadoff spot. Against the Trojans, she was 2 for 4 including a 2-run homer that was part of an 8-run rally in the second inning.

Comet catcher Kelby Katcher, who much of last year was relieved of offensive duties with a designated hitter, was 2 for 2 including a bases-loaded-clearing triple.

“She’s worked real hard on her hitting,” Bohlen said.

Heyer, Sonberg, Tayler Schmidt, Sara Martin and Bailey Mitchell were all credited for hits for the Comets, who pounded out 10 of them in four innings.

The Comets will play a doubleheader at Crestwood on Thursday before traveling to Independence on Friday.