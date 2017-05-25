Comets split softball doubleheader against hosting Cadets

Staff Report

CRESTWOOD ­— The Charles City softball team picked up right where it left off offensively the day before in the season-opening win against Turkey Valley to pound out 16 hits in five innings — five for extra bases — in a 14-4 win over Crestwood in the first game of a Northeast Iowa Conference doubleheader.

Leadoff hitter Payton Reams homered for the second-straight game while going 3 for 3 with a double.

Tayler Schmidt also had three hits in the first game for the Comets

Sara Martin and Shantel VanHauen each had two hits and a double; Lisabeth Fiser had two hits and two runs scored, and winning pitcher Sami Heyer, fresh off her no-hit performance against the Trojans, had a double and three RBIs for the Comets.

For her second win of the season against the Cadets, Heyer struck out nine while yielding four earned runs, four hits and four walks.

Game Two was a different story as the Cadets rallied for three runs in the second and third innings and never were threatened from that point on while winning the nightcap, 8-1.

Martin had two hits and drove in the Comets’ lone run.

Laken Linebard picked up the complete-game win in the second game while managing to scatter seven hits from the Comets.

Linebard was also 3 for 4 from the leadoff spot with a homer and three RBIs.

Comets will play their fourth game in three nights on the road against Independence.