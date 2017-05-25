Let’s Play Two: Comets sweep doubleheader against Bulldogs

Mitchell throws no-hitter in Game 1, Arndt follows with 1-hitter in Game 2

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

NEW HAMPTON — Fortunately for the Charles City Comets, there was a break in the weather.

Unfortunately for the MFL MarMac Bulldogs, there was a break in Theo Arndt’s curveball.

A big, sweeping break at that as MFL hitters repeatedly flailed and bailed in the face of Arndt’s bender before dropping the second of two 10-0 five-inning finals in the Comets’ doubleheader sweep Thursday at Mikkelson Park.

Arndt struck out nine and yielded a single hit — that to Bulldog leadoff man Ethan Stubbs to start the second game.

That would proved to be the only hit MFL would manage throughout the doubleheader.

In the first game, Comet senior Drew Mitchell threw a no-hitter while striking out seven and yielding one walk.

Mitchell also had three hits for the day and nearly hit a grandslam during a five-run rally in the second game.

Facing Bulldog left-handed starter Michael Egan with the bases “juiced”, Mitchell drove a 3-2 pitch off the left-field fence. A little more distance would have resulted in the Comets’ first home run since the 2015 season.

Incidentally, Mitchell is one of the last Comets to hit a homer in a varsity uniform as he did so during his sophomore year.

Other Comets contributing offensively included Cole Reams, who had two hits including a double, and four runs scored on the night; Dylan Salinas, who had two hits and four RBIs; and Noah Schlader, who was 2 for 3 with three RBIs in the first game and helped Arndt cruise through the Bulldogs’ order with a fine defensive play in the third inning of the second game.

Bulldog senior Peyton Meisner drove a hard-hit grounder with eyes for right field, but second baseman Schlader was able to range to his left to field the ball before righting himself to throw out Meisner with a bang-bang call at first base.

The Comets (2-1) are due to play Clear Lake at Lions Field tonight in a junior varsity/varsity doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. The games were originally scheduled for Monday earlier this week but threatening weather prompted the postponement.

Game One

CHARLES CITY 10,

MFL MARMAC 0 (5 inn)

Scoring by Innings

MFL MarMar 000 00 — 0 0 5

Charles City 602 2X — 10 6 0

Pitching Summary — CC — Drew Mitchell (WP) 5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 7 SO; Leading Hitters — CC — Noah Schlader 2-3, 3 RBIs; Dylan Salinas 1-2, 2 RBIs; Drew Mitchell 1-2, RBI; Jalen Jones 1-2, run scored; Cole Reams 1-3, RBI, run scored.

Game Two

CHARLES CITY 10,

MFL MARMAC 0 (5 inn)

Scoring By Innnings

MFL MarMac 000 00 — 0 1 1

Charles City 250 3X — 10 7 0

Pitching Summary — CC — Theo Arndt (WP) 5 IN, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 9 SO; Leading Hitters — CC — Drew Mitchell 2-2, 3 runs scored, RBI; Cole Reams 1-2, DB, 3 runs scored; Elliott Sinnwell 1-2, 2 RBIs, run scored; Nate Lasher 1-2, run scored; Dylan Salinas 1-2, 2 RBIs; Colton Slinger 1-3.