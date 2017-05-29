Comet trapshooter Tierney takes 3rd at South Winn. Invite

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

NEW HAMPTON — Nearly two week will have elapsed from this past weekend’s South Winneshiek Trapshooting Invitational to the Scholastic Clay Target Program State Meet to take place June 7-11 at Cedar Falls Gun Club.

For a trapshooting program like Charles City/Nashua-Plainfield which often competed in three meets/invites a week — inclement weather be damned — that’s going to be a fairly long ceasefire.

But don’t expect a conservation of ammo.

“We’re going to do a lot more practicing shooting rounds of 100 instead of 50,” CC/N-P head coach Tim Laube said. “We’re going to shoot the Saturday of the meet with two rounds of 100 that day, so we’ve got to get use to shooting those longer rounds.”

At the South Winn. Invite, Charles City’s No. 2 team hit 220 out of 250 clays for the best showing among the four squads representing CC/N-P.

The No. 2 team was lead by Daniel Swartzrock and Rebecca Tierney, who scored 48 and 46, respectively.

Swartzrock’s score got him in an 8-person shoot-off for fourth-place boys individual honors; Tierney engaged in a 3-person shoot-off to determine the individual third and fourth placings for the girls.

Christian Schwickerath of New Hampton eventually won the fourth-place boys shoot-off as his Chickasaw teammates Zach Heying and Joe Jordan, who both scored 49, competed in a shoot-off for second place with Heying winning it.

Will Orthaus topped the New Hampton sweep with a perfect 50-of-50 round.

Tierney managed to win her shoot-off for the third-place slot ahead of Dani Priestly of New Hampton, who placed fourth.

Kennady Nie of New Hampton was the girls individual champion after hitting 48 clays; Emily Luzum of Turkey Valley was the girls runner-up with 47.

New Hampton Red, paced by Heying and Schwickerath, placed first in team standings after collectively hitting 235 clays.

New Hampton White (229) was second followed by New Hampton Black (227) and North-Kensett Blue (225) to round out the top four places.

This season, CC/N-P had three shooters — Dylan Bilharz, Colby Gavitt and Shau Landt — achieved 50-of-50 rounds. That’s a little down from last season when Jacob Greenzweig scored perfect rounds in consecutive meets.

“But we also had a lot of 49s this year,” Laube said.

South Winneshiek Invitational

May 27

At Fredericksburg Sportsman’s Club

Top Team Placers

1. NEW HAMPTON RED (235)

Christian Schwickerath 48, Austin Michael Schmidt 47, Zach Heying 49, Karson Crooks 45, Kevin Burgart 46.

2. NEW HAMPTON WHITE (229)

Cameron Maas 47, Austin Onken 48, Anna Holshag 40, Tristen Schmidt 45.

3. NEW HAMPTON BLACK (227)

Kennady Nie 48, Brandon Brincks 41, Luke Croell 48, Jordan Holthaus 47, Devon McClain 43.

4. NORTHWOOD-KENSETT BLUE (225)

Conner Harris 41, Colton Moretz 47, Kade Stambaugh 44, Zachary Hengesteg 45, Tristan Rothove 48.

CHARLES CITY NO. 2 (220)

Daniel Swartzrock 48, Rebecca Tierney 46, Brenden Kvernevig 44, Bailee Bortz 45, Dylan Bilharz 37.

CHARLES CITY NO. 1 (213)

Bryce Hamm 41, Shau Landt 45, Jacob Greenzweig 40, Luke Hillegas 46, Carter West 41.

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD (207)

Chaska Hunt 40, Marissa Fuerstenberg 39, Nick Bucknell 46, Ashton Lamborn 39, Bobby Gipple 43.

CHARLES CITY JV (195)

Noah Orthel 34, Jac Landt 43, Colby Gavitt 43, Levi Robbins 33, Leo Trebbien 42.

CHARLES CITY IND

Ciana Sonberg 35, Kaleb Osier 38, Evan Schmidtke 39, Devin Alton 40.

Top Boys — 1. Will Orthaus (NH) 50, 2. Zach Heying (NH) 49*, 3. Joe Jordan (NH) 49, 4. Christian Schwickerath 48.*

Top Girls — 1. Kennady Nie (NH) 48, 2. Emily Luzum (TV) 47, 3. Rebecca Tierney (CC) 46*, 4. Dani Priestley 46.

* Won shoot-off