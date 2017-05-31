Comets split baseball doubleheader with Cadets

Staff Report

CRESCO — After dropping the first game of a Northeast Iowa Conference baseball doubleheader against hosting Crestwood, the Comets salvaged a split by winning the nightcap.

In Game One, Crestwood rallied for 4 runs in the first inning and eventually won 10-0 in six innings.

But in Game Two, it was the Comets who put up 4 in the first and later rallied for 3 more in the fifth after the Cadets took a 6-5 lead and eventually won, 9-7.

Drew Mitchell, who leads the Comets in hitting, was 2 for 3 with a double, RBI and run scored in the second game, winning pitcher Theo Arndt was 2 for 3 with an RBI and run scored; Colton Slinger was 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored; and Dylan Salinas had a double and 2 RBIs for the Comets (3-3, 1-1 NEIC).

In the first game, Slinger had the team’s lone hit off Cadet starter Clayton Ollendieck, who struck out eight and walked four in six innings.

Trae Pecinovsky had two doubles in the first game, and homered in the second for the Cadets.