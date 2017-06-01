Comets hit 5 homers in 15-4 win over Cedar Falls

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — You generally want your 1, 2, 3 and 4 hitters to do some damage.

The first four in the Charles City Comets softball team’s lineup have been doing more than just inflicting damage … they’re carpet bombing.

In two days including a doubleheader sweep of Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday and Wednesday’s shortened 15-4 win over visiting Cedar Falls, leadoff hitter Payton Reams followed in order by Kelby Katcher, Tayler Schmidt and Sara Martin have clubbed a total of nine home runs.

Martin, who was the Comets’ home run leader last year, hit four of them. The first two came in both games in the DH sweep of the Go-Hawks; the latter two were hit against the Tigers.

Martin’s second shot Wednesday was one of the hardest balls you’ll ever witness hit in fastpitch softball. The ball didn’t get much more than 10 feet in the air before just clearing the left-centerfield fence.

You were immediately worried that it could gravely injure one (or two) of the outfield spectators in the landing vicinity of this cannon shot.

The 2-run “blast” (lack for a better term) extended the Comets’ lead to 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth. And it seemed to unravel the Tigers as the Comets proceeded to rally for 6 more runs in the inning.

After Cedar Falls took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first, the Comets tied the game two hitters into their lineup when Reams and Katcher hit back-to-back homers.

Reams is tied with Martin for team lead with four homers. Katcher has two as she’s homered in consecutive games.

In the sixth inning, junior Ciana Sonberg became the first Comet from the latter half of the order to go yard as her 2-run homer gave Charles City its double-digit advantage to end the game.

Starting pitcher Schmidt picked up her first win of the season after keeping the Tigers in check after they had taken leads of 2-0 and 4-2 while allowing the Comets’ offense to take over the game.

The Comets (5-1) will host a double header against Waukon on Thursday and a softball tournament this Saturday at Sportsmen’s Park. For those who plan to attend, hardhats are recommended.