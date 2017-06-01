Comets rout Trojans, 17-0

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — No.

The 9 runs the Charles City Comets had already scored in the third inning against Turkey Valley weren’t suddenly waved off like a football replay ruling nullifying a touchdown, extra point and safety all at once.

And no, when the 9 digit on the scoreboard went to 0 before flashing 1 and 0 then 1 and 1 then 1 and 2 then … it wasn’t because it was malfunctioning. Rather, it was tracking a 14-run rally in progress that led way to a four-inning 17-0 final in favor of the Comets.

Unlike the Comet softball team that was in the process of pounding out five home runs while dispatching Cedar Falls on its adjacent field at Sportsmen’s Park, for the most part it was station to station scoring for the Comet baseball team with a whole lot of singles and walks and taking advantage of several Trojan miscues. Dylan Salinas’s bases-loaded 2-RBI double early in the onslaught was the biggest blow of the inning

Comet junior Jalen Jones had two hits in the inning.

Other Comets had multi-hit nights, like second baseman Theo Arndt, who was 3 for 3 with a double. Leadoff hitter Nate Lasher also doubled and had two hits for the shortened day as the Comets rapped 14 hits in three innings before the game was called after the Trojans went scoreless in the top of the fourth.

Carter Johanningmeier pitched three innings of no-hit ball while striking out two and walking none. The only Trojan to reach base against him was due to an infield throwing error.

The Comets improved to 4-3 overall for the season. Next up is a Friday doubleheader against Northeast Iowa Conference rival Waverly-Shell Rock at Wartburg College.

It’s the same site where the Go-Hawks eliminated the Comets in the first-round of last season’s district tournament.