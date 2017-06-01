Comets win 5th game in 3 days

CC softball team improves to 8-1 for the season

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — The Waukon Indians can take solace in this: They kept the Charles City Comets in the park during an entire, albeit shortened, doubleheader.

But that still didn’t prevent the Comets from earning their second Northeast Iowa Conference softball DH sweep and fifth-straight win in three days.

With a 13-1 four-inning win in Game One followed by an 11-0 win in Game Two on Thursday at Sportsmen’s Park, the Comets improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the NEIC.

Sophomore Sami Heyer improved to 7-0 for the season while striking out eight in the first game and seven in the seventh.

The single run scored off her was unearned as it came shortly after the Indians’ lone hit in the first game which was in essence a swinging bunt from Waukon shortstop Lauren Griffith that didn’t travel more than three feet from the plate.

The Indians were able to make better contact off Heyer in the second game and were credited with two hits, but they didn’t venture past second base and were gunned down in their lone steal attempt by Comet catcher Kelby Katcher.

Coming off a two-day 10-homer barrage, the Comets provided the outfield fans and the people who questionably park their vehicles beyond the outfield fence a momentary reprieve from danger and body shop/windshield replacemet bills. But they still hit the ball hard.

In the first game, Tayler Schmidt was 2 for 2 with a double and 4 RBIs; Heyer was 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBIs; Sara Martin was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs; Bailey Mitchell and Lisabeth Fiser each had two hits; and leadoff hitter Payton Reams — who’s tied with Martin for the team lead in homers (4), had a double.

In the second game, the Comets took advantage of walks and Indian miscues while compiling runs.

Shantel VanHauen was 2 for 4 with a double and 4 RBIs — her 2-RBI single ended the game.

Katcher was 2 for 3; Mitchell had an RBI double; and Schmidt reached base four times with a single and three walks.