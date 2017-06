Staff Report

FOREST CITY — Comet leadoff hitter Payton Reams was 2 for 2 with a double and 3 RBIs, and Bailey Mitchell and Lisabeth Fiser also each had two hits while leading Charles City past Forest City, 10-0 in five innings of non-conference softball action on Tuesday.

Sami Heyer pitched a five-inning no-hitter as she struck out 11 and walked none.

Heyer also doubled and drove in 2 runs for the Comets (13-2).