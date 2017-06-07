Comets defeat Chickasaws, 3-1

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

NEW HAMPTON — Sara Martin’s bat has helped win a few games for the Comets in its time.

Charles City’s away 3-1 Northeast Iowa Conference softball victory over New Hampton on Wednesday was no exception as Martin went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in 2 of the Comets’ 3 runs.

But it was Martin’s glove that may have preserved the win for Charles City,

In the bottom of the sixth with Charles City nursing the aforementioned 2-run lead and the Chickasaws starting to get better swings at Comet starter Sami Heyer, New Hampton’s Lexi Rasmussen drove a ball deep to left field. Martin turned to her left and drifted back before making a leaping catch to rob Rasmussen of extra bases.

The inning before, Martin was able to glove Lauren Frerichs’s sinking line-drive with a runner in scoring position.

Heyer managed to send the Chickasaws down in order in the seventh inning without any drama to record her 10th win of the season as the Comets improved to 14-2 and 5-1 in the NEIC.

Heyer yielded two hits for the night while striking out 12 — the sophomore now has 129 Ks for the season.

New Hampton fell to 7-7 overall and 4-4 in the NEIC.

CHARLES CITY 3, NEW HAMPTON 1

CC AB R H BI NH AB R H BI

Payton Reams 4 0 1 1 L Frerichs 3 0 1 0

Kelby Katcher 3 0 0 0 Bailey Knowlton 2 0 0 0

Tayler Schmidt 4 1 1 0 Abby Gossling 1 0 0 0

Sara Martin 3 0 2 2 Lexi Rasmussen 3 0 0 0

Shantel VanHauen 3 0 0 0Emma Nicolaison 3 0 0 0

Bailey Mitchell 3 0 0 0 I Leitchman 3 0 0 0

Ciana Sonberg 3 0 1 0 Savannah Anderson 3 0 0 0

Sami Heyer 2 0 0 0 Kallie Olson 2 0 1 0

Madeline Peters 1 0 0 0 M Moorman 2 0 0 0

Lisabeth Fiser 3 1 1 0 Kaelyn Ambrose 2 0 0 0

*Kiki Connell 0 1 0 0 * 0 1 0 0

TOTALS 29 3 6 3 TOTALS 24 1 2 0

CHARLES CITY VARSITY 101 010 00 — 3 6 2

NEW HAMPTON VARSITY 001 000 0x — 1 2 3

LOB–CHARLES CITY VARSITY 6, NEW HAMPTON VARSITY 3.ERR–Bailey Mitchell, Sara Martin, L Frerichs (2), ILeitchman. 2B–Payton Reams, Sara Martin. SB–LisabethFiser, Tayler Schmidt, .

CHARLES CITY IP H R ER BB SO HR

Sami Heyer (W) 7.00 2 1 0 1 12 0

NEW HAMPTON VARSITY

Savannah Anderson (L) 7.00 6 3 2 1 2 0

PB–Kelby Katcher (3). SO–Sami Heyer, Kelby Katcher, LFrerichs, I Leitchman, Abby Gossling, Emma Nicolaison (2), MMoorman (2), Kaelyn Ambrose (2), Savannah Anderson, Kallie Olson, Lexi Rasmussen. BB–Kelby Katcher, Kallie Olson.