Heyer pitches 5-inning perfect game in Comets’ 10-0 win over Oelwein

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Nothing can spoil a perfect game more than a 6-run rally — from the pitcher’s own team.

Charles City sophomore ace Sami Heyer had been sending the visiting Oelwein Huskies down in order through five innings of work. She had recorded 11 strikeouts while yielding no runs, no hits and no base runners.

But then her teammates had to go and send 11 batters to plate while scoring six of them in the bottom of the fifth inning to promptly end the game in a shortened 10-0 final.

To add insult to injury, the Comet who pinched hit for Heyer in the frame — sophomore Cora Crooks — had a hand in scoring the final 3 runs with a 2-RBI single before scoring herself on Tayler Schmidt bloop single.

To note, we’re going by the Major League Baseball policy initiated by the Committee For Statistical Accuracy in 1991 that nullified 50 no-hitters that were achieved in games shortened by weather or darkness, or didn’t result in a victory.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union doesn’t employ such stringent standards, but still it would have been nice to see if Heyer could have maintained perfection for seven innings.

As of now, Heyer will have to settle for her 11th win of the season as the Comets improved to 15-2 overall and 6-1 in the Northeast Iowa Conference.

Schmidt was 2 for 4 with a double, 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored; Shantel VanHauen had 2 RBIs; and Payton Reams and Kelby Katcher each doubled for the Comets, who will travel to Central Springs on Friday for a non-conference game.

CHARLES CITY 10, OELWEIN 0 (5 inn)

OELWEIN AB R H BI CHARLES CITY VARSITY AB R H BI

K Dayton 2 0 0 0 Payton Reams 4 1 1 0

N Gaede 2 0 0 0 Kelby Katcher 3 0 1 0

C Jeamps 2 0 0 0 Tayler Schmidt 4 2 2 3

E Hefel 2 0 0 0 Sara Martin 2 1 1 0

M Meyer 2 0 0 0 Shantel Vanhauen 2 1 1 2

N Lenz 2 0 0 0 Bailey Mitchell 0 0 0 0

D Jorgensen 1 0 0 0 Madeline Peters 1 1 1 1

K Parmely 1 0 0 0 Ciana Sonberg 2 1 0 0

D Carey 1 0 0 0 Sami Heyer 1 0 0 1

Cora Crooks 1 1 1 2

Lisabeth Fiser 2 1 0 0

*Kiki Connell 0 1 0 0

TOTALS 15 0 0 0 TOTALS 22 10 8 9

OELWEIN 000 00 — 0

CHARLES CITY VARSITY 012 07 — 10

LOB–OELWEIN 0, CHARLES CITY VARSITY 6. ERR–K Parmely (2),

N Lenz, K Wesher, D Carey. 2B–Payton Reams, Tayler Schmidt,

Kelby Katcher. SACF–Sami Heyer, Shantel Vanhauen.

SB–Madeline Peters, Tayler Schmidt, Shantel Vanhauen.

OELWEIN IP H R ER BB SO HR

D Jorgensen 4.67 8 10 7 6 3 0

CHARLES CITY VARSITY

Sami Heyer 5.00 0 0 0 0 11 0

PB–N Gaede. WP–D Jorgensen. SO–K Parmely, K Dayton, D

Jorgensen, N Lenz (2), E Hefel (2), N Gaede (2), M Meyer

(2), Lisabeth Fiser, Payton Reams, Kelby Katcher.

BB–Lisabeth Fiser, Bailey Mitchell (2), Sara Martin, Kelby

Katcher, Ciana Sonberg.