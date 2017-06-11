Big inning lifts Central Springs past Comets, 7-1

Press photo by John Burbridge Charles City senior Drew Mitchell delivers a pitch as Central Springs senior Mitch Fingalsen increases his lead off first base.
Press photo by John Burbridge
By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

MANLY — It has become particularly trite to say that baseball — or any other projectile sport — is a game of inches.

But Charles City’s non-conference game against Central Springs on Friday may have been a game of loosely fitted wardrobe.

Comet senior Drew Mitchell looked to be on a verge of emerging unscathed during a brewing Panther threat in the bottom of the sixth inning in what was a tight 2-1 ballgame with the home team in front.

Mitchell had two strikes on sophomore Treyjen Wilson before coming inside. The pitch, as ruled by the umpire, grazed Treyjen’s uniform across the midsection resulting in loading the bases.

Soon after, Allen Alexander’s infield single resulted in a throwing error which scored 3 runs during the Panthers’ ensuing 5-run rally.

Central Springs, which was led by winning-pitcher Austin Dillavou’s 4-for-4 night, eventually prevailed 7-1.

In the early half of the inning, Charles City had posed a threat while loading the bases with no outs but only managed to score 1 run as the Panthers got out of the inning with a 1-2-3 — pitcher to catcher to first base — doubleplay.

Mitchell had 2 hits and a double for the Comets.

The following day during Saint Ansgar’s invitational , the Comets lost to Kee (6-2) and the hosting Saints (5-1) while falling to 6-8 overall for the season.

CENTRAL SPRINGS 7, CHARLES CITY 1

                 CC AB  R  H BI  CS      AB  R  H BI

Nate Lasher        4  0  1  0  Allen Alexander       4  1  1  0

Cole  Reams        4  0  0  0  Austin Dillavou       4  0  4  2

Drew Mitchell       3  0  2  0  Trace Kessler         4  0  0  0

Dylan Salinas      3  0  1  0  Jacob Shafer          3  1  2  0

Theo Arndt             1  0  0  0  Colton Fink           2  1  0  0

Jalen Jones         1  0  0  0  Chris Wagner          3  1  1  0

Colton Slinger       2  0  1  1  Lucas Garl            2  0  0  0

Elliott Sinwell       3  0  0  0  Mitch Fingalsen      1  1  0  0

Noah Schlader    3  0  0  0  Treyjen Wilson        2  1  0  1

*Ben Miller           0  1  0  0  *Max Howes           0  1  0  0

TOTALS            24  1  5  1  TOTALS               25  7  8  3

CHARLES CITY                  000 001 0 — 1

CENTRAL SPRINGS               000 115 x — 7

LOB–CHARLES CITY 7, CENTRAL SPRINGS 5. ERR–Colton Slinger,Nate Lasher. 2B–Drew Mitchell, Austin Dillavou. HBP–ColtonFink, Treyjen Wilson. SACB–Jalen Jones. SB–Colton Slinger,Theo Arndt, Nate Lasher, Mitch Fingalsen.

CHARLES CITY              IP    H    R   ER   BB   SO   HR

Drew Mitchell                  6.00    8    7    6    3    4    0

CENTRAL SPRINGS            

Austin Dillavou                7.00    5    1    1    4    0    0

WP–Drew Mitchell. SO–Chris Wagner, Mitch Fingalsen, ColtonFink, Lucas Garl. BB–Jalen Jones, Colton Slinger, Theo Arndt (2), Mitch Fingalsen (2), Lucas Garl.

KEE HIGH 6, CHARLES CITY 2

KEE HIGH AB  R  H BI  CHARLES CITY     AB  R  H BI

Josh Walleser      4  2  2  0  Nate Lasher           4  0  0  0

Dylan Walleser    3  0  0  0  Cole  Reams           4  1  0  0

Casey Carroll       4  0  1  1  Drew Mitchell         2  1  1  0

Brock Flack           3  0  0  0  Dylan Salinas        3  0  0  0

Tucker Colsch      4  1  1  0  Colton Slinger        3  0  0  1

Lewis Peters         3  1  0  0  Theo Arndt            2  0  0  0

Micah Reinke          1  1  0  0   Tait Arndt           1  0  1  0

Evan Whalen        3  1  0  0  Jalen Jones           3  0  1  0

Danny Brennan 2  0  0  0  Wyatt  Stevenson     2  0  0  0

                                          Elliott Sinwell       2  0  0  0

                                   Carter Johanningmeie  0  0  0  0

TOTALS           27  6  4  1  TOTALS               26  2  3  1

KEE HIGH                      140 000 1 — 6

CHARLES CITY                  200 000 0 — 2

LOB–KEE HIGH 5, CHARLES CITY 9. ERR–Brock Flack (2), LewisPeters, Danny Brennan, Jalen Jones (2), Colton Slinger, TheoArndt, Tait Arndt (2), Cole  Reams, Nate Lasher. 2B–JoshWalleser (2). HBP–Dylan Salinas. SACB–Brock Flack, MicahReinke, Dylan Walleser, Wyatt  Stevenson. SB–Micah Reinke,Colton Slinger, Drew Mitchell, Cole  Reams, Nate Lasher.

KEE HIGH                       IP    H    R   ER   BB   SO   HR

Brock Flack                    0.33    1    2    0    1    0    0

Casey Carroll                  4.33    0    0    0    1    3    0

Josh Walleser                  2.33    2    0    0    1    3    0

CHARLES CITY                

Jalen Jones                    1.00    2    4    1    1    0    0

Cole  Reams                    1.00    0    1    0    1    1    0

Carter Johanningmeier          3.00    0    0    0    0    2    0

Elliott Sinwell               2.00    2    1    1    0    0    0

PB–Lewis Peters. BALK–Brock Flack, Jalen Jones. SO–Tucker Colsch (2), Dylan Walleser, Dylan Salinas, Jalen Jones, Colton Slinger, Theo Arndt, Cole  Reams, Nate Lasher. BB–Micah Reinke, Danny Brennan, Colton Slinger, Carter Johanningmeier, Drew Mitchell.

SAINT ANSGAR 5, CHARLES CITY 1

CC AB  R  H BI  SAINT ANSGAR         AB  R  H BI

Nate Lasher         3  1  0  0  Jared Mayer           4  0  2  1

Cole  Reams          3  0  1  1  Cole Willert          3  0  0  0

Drew Mitchell       2  0  0  0  Colin Kramer          2  1  1  0

Dylan Salinas       3  0  0  0  Ben Boerjan           2  1  0  0

Colton Slinger      2  0  1  0  Bryton Lowe           3  0  0  0

Jalen Jones         2  0  0  0  Mark Williams         3  1  1  1

Theo Arndt           2  0  0  0  Jarrett Woods         1  1  0  1

Ben Miller         1  0  0  0  Jake Hemann           1  0  0  1

Wyatt  Stevenson  3  0  1  0  Adam Williams      2  0  0  1

Elliott Sinwell       2  0  0  0  *Dylan Bissen         0  1  0  0

TOTALS            23  1  3  1  TOTALS               21  5  4  5

CHARLES CITY                  000 001 0 — 1

SAINT ANSGAR                 000 005 x — 5

LOB–CHARLES CITY 4, SAINT ANSGAR 6. ERR–Theo Arndt,Jarrett Woods. 2B–Cole  Reams. HBP–Jalen Jones, ColeWillert. SACB–Jake Hemann. SB–Colton Slinger, Nate Lasher,Jared Mayer, Cole Willert.

CHARLES CITY              IP    H    R   ER   BB   SO   HR

Theo Arndt                     5.67    3    5    0    6    3    0

Nate Lasher                    0.33    1    0    0    0    0    0

SAINT ANSGAR                

Cole Willert                   6.00    3    1    1    2    3    0

Ben Boerjan                    1.00    0    0    0    0    2    0

SO–Jalen Jones, Elliott Sinwell, Ben Miller, Wyatt

Stevenson, Nate Lasher, Ben Boerjan, Adam Williams, Jake Hemann. BB–Colton Slinger, Drew Mitchell, Jarrett Woods (2), Colin Kramer, Ben Boerjan, Adam Williams, Jake Hemann.

