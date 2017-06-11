Big inning lifts Central Springs past Comets, 7-1

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

MANLY — It has become particularly trite to say that baseball — or any other projectile sport — is a game of inches.

But Charles City’s non-conference game against Central Springs on Friday may have been a game of loosely fitted wardrobe.

Comet senior Drew Mitchell looked to be on a verge of emerging unscathed during a brewing Panther threat in the bottom of the sixth inning in what was a tight 2-1 ballgame with the home team in front.

Mitchell had two strikes on sophomore Treyjen Wilson before coming inside. The pitch, as ruled by the umpire, grazed Treyjen’s uniform across the midsection resulting in loading the bases.

Soon after, Allen Alexander’s infield single resulted in a throwing error which scored 3 runs during the Panthers’ ensuing 5-run rally.

Central Springs, which was led by winning-pitcher Austin Dillavou’s 4-for-4 night, eventually prevailed 7-1.

In the early half of the inning, Charles City had posed a threat while loading the bases with no outs but only managed to score 1 run as the Panthers got out of the inning with a 1-2-3 — pitcher to catcher to first base — doubleplay.

Mitchell had 2 hits and a double for the Comets.

The following day during Saint Ansgar’s invitational , the Comets lost to Kee (6-2) and the hosting Saints (5-1) while falling to 6-8 overall for the season.

CENTRAL SPRINGS 7, CHARLES CITY 1

CC AB R H BI CS AB R H BI

Nate Lasher 4 0 1 0 Allen Alexander 4 1 1 0

Cole Reams 4 0 0 0 Austin Dillavou 4 0 4 2

Drew Mitchell 3 0 2 0 Trace Kessler 4 0 0 0

Dylan Salinas 3 0 1 0 Jacob Shafer 3 1 2 0

Theo Arndt 1 0 0 0 Colton Fink 2 1 0 0

Jalen Jones 1 0 0 0 Chris Wagner 3 1 1 0

Colton Slinger 2 0 1 1 Lucas Garl 2 0 0 0

Elliott Sinwell 3 0 0 0 Mitch Fingalsen 1 1 0 0

Noah Schlader 3 0 0 0 Treyjen Wilson 2 1 0 1

*Ben Miller 0 1 0 0 *Max Howes 0 1 0 0

TOTALS 24 1 5 1 TOTALS 25 7 8 3

CHARLES CITY 000 001 0 — 1

CENTRAL SPRINGS 000 115 x — 7

LOB–CHARLES CITY 7, CENTRAL SPRINGS 5. ERR–Colton Slinger,Nate Lasher. 2B–Drew Mitchell, Austin Dillavou. HBP–ColtonFink, Treyjen Wilson. SACB–Jalen Jones. SB–Colton Slinger,Theo Arndt, Nate Lasher, Mitch Fingalsen.

CHARLES CITY IP H R ER BB SO HR

Drew Mitchell 6.00 8 7 6 3 4 0

CENTRAL SPRINGS

Austin Dillavou 7.00 5 1 1 4 0 0

WP–Drew Mitchell. SO–Chris Wagner, Mitch Fingalsen, ColtonFink, Lucas Garl. BB–Jalen Jones, Colton Slinger, Theo Arndt (2), Mitch Fingalsen (2), Lucas Garl.

KEE HIGH 6, CHARLES CITY 2

KEE HIGH AB R H BI CHARLES CITY AB R H BI

Josh Walleser 4 2 2 0 Nate Lasher 4 0 0 0

Dylan Walleser 3 0 0 0 Cole Reams 4 1 0 0

Casey Carroll 4 0 1 1 Drew Mitchell 2 1 1 0

Brock Flack 3 0 0 0 Dylan Salinas 3 0 0 0

Tucker Colsch 4 1 1 0 Colton Slinger 3 0 0 1

Lewis Peters 3 1 0 0 Theo Arndt 2 0 0 0

Micah Reinke 1 1 0 0 Tait Arndt 1 0 1 0

Evan Whalen 3 1 0 0 Jalen Jones 3 0 1 0

Danny Brennan 2 0 0 0 Wyatt Stevenson 2 0 0 0

Elliott Sinwell 2 0 0 0

Carter Johanningmeie 0 0 0 0

TOTALS 27 6 4 1 TOTALS 26 2 3 1

KEE HIGH 140 000 1 — 6

CHARLES CITY 200 000 0 — 2

LOB–KEE HIGH 5, CHARLES CITY 9. ERR–Brock Flack (2), LewisPeters, Danny Brennan, Jalen Jones (2), Colton Slinger, TheoArndt, Tait Arndt (2), Cole Reams, Nate Lasher. 2B–JoshWalleser (2). HBP–Dylan Salinas. SACB–Brock Flack, MicahReinke, Dylan Walleser, Wyatt Stevenson. SB–Micah Reinke,Colton Slinger, Drew Mitchell, Cole Reams, Nate Lasher.

KEE HIGH IP H R ER BB SO HR

Brock Flack 0.33 1 2 0 1 0 0

Casey Carroll 4.33 0 0 0 1 3 0

Josh Walleser 2.33 2 0 0 1 3 0

CHARLES CITY

Jalen Jones 1.00 2 4 1 1 0 0

Cole Reams 1.00 0 1 0 1 1 0

Carter Johanningmeier 3.00 0 0 0 0 2 0

Elliott Sinwell 2.00 2 1 1 0 0 0

PB–Lewis Peters. BALK–Brock Flack, Jalen Jones. SO–Tucker Colsch (2), Dylan Walleser, Dylan Salinas, Jalen Jones, Colton Slinger, Theo Arndt, Cole Reams, Nate Lasher. BB–Micah Reinke, Danny Brennan, Colton Slinger, Carter Johanningmeier, Drew Mitchell.

SAINT ANSGAR 5, CHARLES CITY 1

CC AB R H BI SAINT ANSGAR AB R H BI

Nate Lasher 3 1 0 0 Jared Mayer 4 0 2 1

Cole Reams 3 0 1 1 Cole Willert 3 0 0 0

Drew Mitchell 2 0 0 0 Colin Kramer 2 1 1 0

Dylan Salinas 3 0 0 0 Ben Boerjan 2 1 0 0

Colton Slinger 2 0 1 0 Bryton Lowe 3 0 0 0

Jalen Jones 2 0 0 0 Mark Williams 3 1 1 1

Theo Arndt 2 0 0 0 Jarrett Woods 1 1 0 1

Ben Miller 1 0 0 0 Jake Hemann 1 0 0 1

Wyatt Stevenson 3 0 1 0 Adam Williams 2 0 0 1

Elliott Sinwell 2 0 0 0 *Dylan Bissen 0 1 0 0

TOTALS 23 1 3 1 TOTALS 21 5 4 5

CHARLES CITY 000 001 0 — 1

SAINT ANSGAR 000 005 x — 5

LOB–CHARLES CITY 4, SAINT ANSGAR 6. ERR–Theo Arndt,Jarrett Woods. 2B–Cole Reams. HBP–Jalen Jones, ColeWillert. SACB–Jake Hemann. SB–Colton Slinger, Nate Lasher,Jared Mayer, Cole Willert.

CHARLES CITY IP H R ER BB SO HR

Theo Arndt 5.67 3 5 0 6 3 0

Nate Lasher 0.33 1 0 0 0 0 0

SAINT ANSGAR

Cole Willert 6.00 3 1 1 2 3 0

Ben Boerjan 1.00 0 0 0 0 2 0

SO–Jalen Jones, Elliott Sinwell, Ben Miller, Wyatt

Stevenson, Nate Lasher, Ben Boerjan, Adam Williams, Jake Hemann. BB–Colton Slinger, Drew Mitchell, Jarrett Woods (2), Colin Kramer, Ben Boerjan, Adam Williams, Jake Hemann.