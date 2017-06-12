CC/N-P trapshooters conclude season at state meet

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CEDAR FALLS — For the most part of the high school trap shooting season, members from the Charles City/Nashua-Plainfield program grew accustomed to shooting in windy and cold conditions.

Well, one of out of two isn’t bad.

The heat-advisory forecast for the State Trap Shooting/Scholastic Clay Target Program Meet, June 7-11 at the Cedar Falls Gun Club proved to be somewhat on target, but it wasn’t as stifling as anticipated due to a persistent wind that served like a giant fan blowing on its highest setting.

So things could have been worse, and CC/N-P head coach Tim Laube acknowledged that.

“We did pretty well all things considering,” Laube said. “We had to deal with a heavy wind, but we still had some perfect rounds.”

Charles City and Nashua-Plainfield shooters shot two rounds of 100 Saturday at Cedar Falls. Three shooters, Colby Gavitt and Luke Hillegas of Charles City, and Nick Bucknell of Nashua-Plainfield both successfully shot 50-straight targets.

Athletes from both schools also combined to shoot 25-straight targets eight times during the meet.

Shooting the in the Men’s Junior Varsity Division, Charles City Colby Gavitt hit 189 out of 200 targets.

In the Men’s Senior Varsity Division, Bucknell hit 187 and Charles City’s Jacob Greenzweig and Brenden Kvernevig each hit 186.

As she did at the last state meet, Charles City senior Rebecca Tierney had one of her best shooting performances of the season by hitting 187 out of 200 in the Women’s Senior Varsity Division.

Out of 1,000 clays shot at during the weekend, Nashua-Plainfield’s team hit 889, Charles City No. 1 hit 882, Charles City No. 2 hit 872, and Charles City JV hit 852.

In state league shooting which tracks top team and individual scores throughout the season, Charles City finished in ninth place with a combined total of 965 out of 1,000.

Top individual scorers (out of 200) from Charles City were Shau Landt (197), Hillegas (196), Tierney (195) and Bailee Bortz (184).

Tierney’s total landed her in seventh place overall in the Women’s Division.

The the season is officially over for the CC/N-P program, several of its shooters will compete at the High School Nationals, July 8-15 in Marengo, Ohio.

State Trap Shooting/

SCTProgram Meet

June 7-11

At Cedar Falls Gun Club

Local Team Scores

NASHUA-PLAINFIELD (889)

Nick Bucknell 187, Bobby Gipple 182, Chaska Hunt 182, Marissa Fuerstenberg 174, Ashton Lamborn 164.

CHARLES CITY NO. 1 (882)

Bryce Hamm 182, Shau Landt 154, Jacob Greenzweig 186, Luke Hillegas 184, Carter West 176.

CHARLES CITY NO. 2 (872)

Dan Swartzrock 164, Rebecca Tierney 187, Brenden Kvernevig 186, Bailey Bortz 176, Dylan Bilharz 159.

CHARLES CITY JV (852)

Noah Orthel 173, Jac Landt 158, Colby Gavitt 189, Lei Robbins 162, Leo Trebbien 170.

CP/N-P INDIVIDUALS

Evan Schmidtke 169, Kaleb Osier 160, Devon Alton 159, Ciana Sonberg 148, Dominique Griffen 109.