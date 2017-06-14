Huskies defeat Comets, 5-4, in 10 innings

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — The game almost ended on schedule.

But one out away from being defeated by the hosting Charles City Comets in Northeast Iowa Conference baseball action Wednesday, the Oelwein Huskies benefited from a throwing error, which tied the game at 4 apiece in the top of the seventh.

Three innings later, Hunter Logan’s sacrifice fly proved to be difference in the Huskies’ 5-4 10-inning win over Charles City.

Dom Robertson was 3 for 4 with a double, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored for Oelwein (7-10, 2-4).

The Comets scored 3 unearned runs in the sixth innings to go up 4-2.

Drew Mitchell was 2 for 4 with an RBI and gave up 2 earned runs in eight innings pitched for the Comets (6-10, 3-5).

Cole Reams also had two hits for the Comets, and pitched two solid innings of relief. He and the Comets almost got out of the 10th inning unscatched after the Huskies loaded the bases with no outs.

The Comets will travel to Decorah on Friday.

OELWEIN 5, CHARLES CITY 4 (10 inn)

OELWEIN AB R H BI CHARLES CITY AB R H BI

Dom Robertson 4 2 3 2 Nate Lasher 5 0 1 0

Sawyer Woodson 4 0 1 0 Cole Reams 5 1 2 0

Steven Nicolay 5 0 0 0 Drew Mitchell 4 0 2 1

Austin Conner 5 0 1 0 Dylan Salinas 4 1 1 0

Zach Wegner 4 1 1 0 Jalen Jones 4 1 0 0

Dillon Arndt 4 0 0 0 Colton Slinger 4 0 0 1

Tyler Hefel 5 0 1 0 Wyatt Stevenson 4 0 0 1

Hunter Logan 5 2 0 1 Elliott Sinwell 4 0 0 0

Luke Crandall 4 0 0 0 Noah Schlader 4 0 0 0

*Marshall Holzer 0 1 0 0

TOTALS 40 5 7 3 TOTALS 38 4 6 3

OELWEIN 100 010 200 1 — 5

CHARLES CITY 000 103 000 0 — 4

LOB–OELWEIN 10, CHARLES CITY 7. ERR–Tyler Hefel, LukeCrandall (2), Drake Logan, Jalen Jones, Drew Mitchell, Nate Lasher. 2B–Dom Robertson (3), Sawyer Woodson, Drew Mitchell. 3B–Nate Lasher. HBP–Dillon Arndt. SACB–LukeCrandall. SB–Dom Robertson, Hunter Logan, Cole Reams.

OELWEIN IP H R ER BB SO HR

Steven Nicolay 7.67 6 4 1 2 6 0

Sawyer Woodson 2.33 0 0 0 1 1 0

CHARLES CITY

Drew Mitchell 8.00 5 4 2 2 7 0

Cole Reams 2.00 2 1 1 1 2 0

WP–Drew Mitchell. SO–Dillon Arndt (2), Steven Nicolay,

Austin Conner, Luke Crandall (3), Zach Wegner, Hunter Logan,Dylan Salinas, Noah Schlader, Jalen Jones (2), ElliottSinwell, Wyatt Stevenson, Cole Reams. BB–Dom Robertson,Sawyer Woodson, Zach Wegner, Dylan Salinas, Jalen Jones,Drew Mitchell.