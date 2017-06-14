Huskies defeat Comets, 5-4, in 10 innings

Press photo by John Burbridge Comet third baseman Jalen Jones (No. 20) throws the ball to catcher Dylan Salinas while attempting to run down Oelwein’s Dom Robertson.
CHARLES CITY — The game almost ended on schedule.

But one out away from being defeated by the hosting Charles City Comets in Northeast Iowa Conference baseball action Wednesday, the Oelwein Huskies benefited from a throwing error, which tied the game at 4 apiece in the top of the seventh.

Three innings later, Hunter Logan’s sacrifice fly proved to be difference in the Huskies’ 5-4 10-inning win over Charles City.

Dom Robertson was 3 for 4 with a double, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored for Oelwein (7-10,  2-4).

The Comets scored 3 unearned runs in the sixth innings to go up 4-2.

Drew Mitchell was 2 for 4 with an RBI and gave up 2 earned runs in eight innings pitched for the Comets (6-10, 3-5).

Cole Reams also had two hits for the Comets, and pitched two solid innings of relief. He and the Comets almost got out of the 10th inning unscatched after the Huskies loaded the bases with no outs.

The Comets will travel to Decorah on Friday.

OELWEIN 5, CHARLES CITY 4 (10 inn)

OELWEIN  AB  R  H BI  CHARLES CITY      AB  R  H BI

Dom Robertson    4  2  3  2  Nate Lasher           5  0  1  0

Sawyer Woodson 4  0  1  0  Cole  Reams           5  1  2  0

Steven Nicolay      5  0  0  0  Drew Mitchell         4  0  2  1

Austin Conner       5  0  1  0  Dylan Salinas         4  1  1  0

Zach Wegner         4  1  1  0  Jalen Jones           4  1  0  0

Dillon Arndt          4  0  0  0  Colton Slinger        4  0  0  1

Tyler Hefel         5  0  1  0  Wyatt  Stevenson      4  0  0  1

Hunter Logan         5  2  0  1  Elliott Sinwell       4  0  0  0

Luke Crandall      4  0  0  0  Noah Schlader         4  0  0  0

                                   *Marshall Holzer      0  1  0  0

TOTALS             40  5  7  3  TOTALS               38  4  6  3

OELWEIN                       100 010 200 1 — 5

CHARLES CITY                  000 103 000 0 — 4

LOB–OELWEIN 10, CHARLES CITY 7. ERR–Tyler Hefel, LukeCrandall (2), Drake Logan, Jalen Jones, Drew Mitchell, Nate Lasher. 2B–Dom Robertson (3), Sawyer Woodson, Drew Mitchell. 3B–Nate Lasher. HBP–Dillon Arndt. SACB–LukeCrandall. SB–Dom Robertson, Hunter Logan, Cole  Reams.

OELWEIN                         IP    H    R   ER   BB   SO   HR

Steven Nicolay                 7.67    6    4    1    2    6    0

Sawyer Woodson                 2.33    0    0    0    1    1    0

CHARLES CITY                

Drew Mitchell                  8.00    5    4    2    2    7    0

Cole  Reams                    2.00    2    1    1    1    2    0

WP–Drew Mitchell. SO–Dillon Arndt (2), Steven Nicolay,

Austin Conner, Luke Crandall (3), Zach Wegner, Hunter Logan,Dylan Salinas, Noah Schlader, Jalen Jones (2), ElliottSinwell, Wyatt  Stevenson, Cole  Reams. BB–Dom Robertson,Sawyer Woodson, Zach Wegner, Dylan Salinas, Jalen Jones,Drew Mitchell.

