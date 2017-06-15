Comets defeat Go-Hawks, 4-1

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Perhaps the most impressive home run hit by Comet senior Sara Martin thus far this season came nearly two weeks ago during the Jerry Newton Classic.

It was a missile that skimmed the earth like it was trying to avoid radar detection.

Martin’s blast early into Charles City’s Northeast Iowa Conference home softball game against Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday was of a different variety.

But (nearly) as impressive, nonetheless.

Martin’s towering 3-run shot to left field that topped the light standards before landing beyond another fence that encloses Sportsmen’s Park proved to be all the offense the Comets would need on way to a 4-1 victory over the Go-Hawks.

For Charles City, the win improved its overall record to 17-3 and 8-2 in the NEIC. It was a needed rebound from the loss the night before against Crestwood with the two teams battling for the top conference spot.

With a doubleheader sweep over the Go-Hawks at Waverly-Shell Rock earlier this season, the Comets have swept the regular-season three-game series between the archrivals.

Martin was 3 for 3 including her team-leading sixth homer of the year; Tayler Schmidt walked twice and scored 2 runs; Shantel Van Hauen was 1 for 3 and drove in Charles City’s fourth run in the sixth; and Payton Reams, Kelby Katcher, Bailey Mitchell, Ciana Sonberg and Lisabeth Fiser all were credited with hits for the Comets.

Sophomore Sami Heyer picked up her 13th win of the season after yielding just three hits. By her standards, Heyer had a modest strikeout total (7), but she got three of them in order when the Go-Hawks posed a threat in the sixth.

After hitting counterpart Hanna Fanter with a pitch to start the inning, Heyer walked Emma Robson before Jaylie Reints touched her for a RBI single to make the score 3-1.

Robson and Reints both moved up a base on the throw to the plate, placing the tying runs in scoring position with no outs.

For Comet fans, this top of the sixth was forebodingly familiar to the same frame the night before when the Cadets tied it at 2 before winning in nine innings.

But this time around, Heyer struck out Jaymiee Wasem, Carlie Robbins and Erin Hinders in order.

Charles City, which fell out of the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 4A Top 15 rankings this week, will travel to Algona on Friday before playing in a tournament in Mason City on Saturday.

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK VARSITY (1) AT CHARLES CITY VARSITY (4) WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK V AB R H BI CHARLES CITY VARSITY AB R H BI Kelsey Young 4 0 1 0 Payton Reams 3 0 1 0 Hanna Fanter 1 1 0 0 Kelby Katcher 3 0 1 0 Emma Robson 1 0 0 0 Tayler Schmidt 1 2 0 0 Jaylie Reints 3 0 1 1 Sara Martin 3 1 3 3 Jamie Wassum 3 0 0 0 Shantel Vanhauen 3 0 0 1 Carlie Robbins 2 0 0 0 Bailey Mitchell 3 0 1 0 Erin Hinders 3 0 0 0 Ciana Sonberg 3 0 0 0 Haley Eckerman 3 0 0 0 Madeline Peters 3 0 0 0 B Young 3 0 0 0 Lisabeth Fiser 2 0 1 0 *Kiki Connell 0 1 0 0 TOTALS 23 1 2 1 TOTALS 24 4 7 4 WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK VARSITY 000 001 0 -- 1 CHARLES CITY VARSITY 300 001 x -- 4 LOB--WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK VARSITY 6, CHARLES CITY VARSITY 4. 2B--Jaylie Reints. HR--Sara Martin. HBP--Carlie Robbins, Hanna Fanter. SB--Kelsey Young, Alex Litterer. WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK VARSITY IP H R ER BB SO HR Hanna Fanter (L) 5.33 7 4 4 2 1 1 S Carnes 0.67 0 0 0 0 1 0 CHARLES CITY VARSITY Sami Heyer (W) 7.00 2 1 1 3 9 0 SO--Jamie Wassum, Carlie Robbins (2), Kelsey Young (2), Erin Hinders (3), Hanna Fanter, Bailey Mitchell, Ciana Sonberg. BB--Hanna Fanter, Emma Robson (2), Tayler Schmidt (2).