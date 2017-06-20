Comet baseball and softball teams rout Osage, St. Ansgar

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Whether you were a Saint or a Devil, the second inning was a hellish one for Tuesday’s visiting teams at Sportsmen’s Park.

More so for the Devils … the Green Devils.

Shortly after the Charles City softball team rallied for 7 runs after sending 10 batters to the plate in the second frame while hosting St. Ansgar, the Comet baseball team tormented Osage in the bottom of the second of its non-conference game.

For a while, it appeared that the damnation in the baseball game would be eternal.

Charles City scored 17 runs in the second inning — a season-best single-inning outburst, but not by much as the Comets previously scored 14 runs in a blowout of Turkey Valley.

And they weren’t done yet.

The Comets later added 4 runs in the third and didn’t have to come to bat in the fourth as the game ended after three-and-a-half innings by a football score of 21-2.

Theo Arndt was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored; Dylan Salinas was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored; Colton Slinger was 2 for 2 with an RBI; and Drew Mitchell was incredibly credited with the team’s lone extra-base hit as his double drove in 2 runs for the Comets.

Charles City starter Carter Johanningmeier evened his record to 2-2 after yielding 1 earned run in four innings.

After dropping six in a row, the Comets have now won two straight while improving to 8-11. They will host Waverly-Shell Rock on Wednesday.

The Comets softball team was able to finish its game a little earlier after scoring 7 more runs in the fourth to cap a 14-1 final.

Tayler Schmidt improved her record to 5-1 while scattering four hits in four innings.

The peculiar thing about the Comets’ 13-run output was that there were no home runs hit. But there was a triple (by Lisabeth Fiser), and a pair of doubles by Schmidt, as well as another double hit by Shantel VanHauen, who had three hits on the night.

Schmidt and Sara Martin also had three hits; and Fiser, Sami Heyer and Ciana Sonberg all had two hits for the Comets, who improved to 22-3 overall.

Baseball

CHARLES CITY 21, OSAGE 2

OSAGE AB R H BI CHARLES CITY AB R H BI

Nathan Bushbaum 2 0 0 0 Nate Lasher 2 3 1 2

Hayden Meek 2 0 1 0 Carter Klatt 1 0 0 0

Garrett Maakestad 2 0 2 0 Cole Reams 2 0 1 1

Noah Krabbe 1 0 0 0 Drew Mitchell 2 3 1 2

Jacob Whilm 1 0 0 0 Dylan Salinas 3 3 2 3

Hunter Wagner 2 1 0 0 Theo Arndt 4 3 3 3

Brett Bobinet 1 1 0 0 Colton Slinger 2 2 2 1

Lucas Weigle 2 0 1 0 Jalen Jones 0 2 0 1

Gavin Shaeffer 2 0 1 2 Wyatt Stevenson 2 1 1 3

Isaac Oberfell 2 0 0 0 Jordan Kapping 1 0 0 0

Noah Schlader 2 2 0 0

Alec Elsbernd 0 0 0 0

*Ben Miller 0 2 0 0

TOTALS 17 2 5 2 TOTALS 21 21 11 16

OSAGE 010 1 — 2

CHARLES CITY 0(17)4 x — 21

LOB–OSAGE 4, CHARLES CITY 7. ERR–Gavin Shaeffer (2), Lucas

Weigle, Brett Bobinet, Wyatt Stevenson. 2B–Gavin Shaeffer,

Hayden Meek, Drew Mitchell. HBP–Dylan Salinas, Alec

Elsbernd, Drew Mitchell. SACF–Colton Slinger, Cole Reams.

SB–Lucas Weigle, Jalen Jones, Theo Arndt (3).

OSAGE IP H R ER BB SO HR

Noah Krabbe 1.67 10 17 2 5 1 0

Hunter Wagner 0.33 0 3 3 5 0 0

Lucas Weigle 1.00 1 1 1 1 1 0

CHARLES CITY

Carter Johanningmeier 4.00 5 2 1 1 3 0

WP–Noah Krabbe (3), Carter Johanningmeier. SO–NathanBushbaum, Hayden Meek, Brett Bobinet, Wyatt Stevenson,Jordan Kapping. BB–Brett Bobinet, Noah Schlader, JalenJones (4), Colton Slinger, Drew Mitchell, Wyatt Stevenson,Cole Reams, Nate Lasher (2).

Sofball

CHARLES CITY VARSITY 14, ST. ANSGAR 1

ST. ANSGAR AB R H BI CHARLES CITY AB R H BI

Claire Groth 1 1 1 0 Payton Reams 3 1 1 0

Caitlyn Juhl 2 0 1 0 Ciana Sonberg 4 2 2 2

Gabby Finberg 2 0 1 1 Tayler Schmidt 4 1 3 2

Tara Kramer 2 0 0 0 Sara Martin 4 2 3 1

Jadyn Anderson 2 0 0 0 Bailey Mitchell 3 1 1 1

Holbrook Schutjer 2 0 0 0 Shantel Vanhauen 3 2 3 3

Tanyon Schutjer 2 0 0 0 Sami Heyer 3 1 2 0

M Jenkins 2 0 0 0 Madeline Peters 3 1 1 0

Morgan Hemann 1 0 0 0 Lisabeth Fiser 3 2 2 4

*Emma Grimm 0 1 0 0

TOTALS 16 1 3 1 TOTALS 30 14 18 13

ST. ANSGAR 001 0 — 1

CHARLES CITY 070 7 — 14

LOB–ST. ANSGAR VARSITY 4, CHARLES CITY VARSITY 7.

ERR–Kylie Juenger, Tara Kramer, Sami Heyer. 2B–Tayler

Schmidt (2), Ciana Sonberg. 3B–Lisabeth Fiser, Shantel

Vanhauen. SB–Lisabeth Fiser, Sami Heyer, Emma Grimm, Kiki

Connell, Payton Reams.

ST. ANSGAR VARSITY IP H R ER BB SO HR

Caitlyn Juhl (L) 3.33 18 14 14 1 1 0

CHARLES CITY VARSITY

Tayler Schmidt (W) 4.00 3 1 1 1 2 0

PB–Ciana Sonberg. SO–Morgan Hemann, Jadyn Anderson, Payton

Reams. BB–Claire Groth, Payton Reams.