Comets unleash thunderous attack on Chickasaws

Press photo by John Burbridge
Charles City sophomore Sami Heyer pitches during the first inning of the first game against New Hampton, which took an early 3-0 lead. Heyer eventually regained control of her pitches and was solid for the rest of the game allowing the Comets to gain a come-from-behind victory.

Charles City wins first game of DH, 8-4, before second game suspended

CHARLES CITY — Lightning struck more than once at Sportsmen’s Park on Thursday.

During an early-morning storm, a resounding bolt lacerated a cottonwood tree near the park’s disc golf course, taking off a good portion of its side like a giant carving knife while schrapnel-like splinters of wood landed more than 100 feet away.

By the time the Charles City Comets hosted New Hampton in a Northeast Iowa Conference softball doubleheader later that day, all the pyrotechnics subsided.

Or did they?

After trailing 4-2 midway through the first game, the Comets began hitting them “where they ain’t” starting with a 2-run homer by Payton Reams immediately backed up a by solo shot by Ciana Sonberg.

Later, Comet senior Sara Martin hit a 3-run shot to cap the scoring at 8-4 in the sixth inning for the eventual Charles City victory.

In the second game, Martin and Kelby Katcher both hit 2-run homers in a 6-run first inning.

The Comets were leading 8-2 in the bottom of the fourth before lightning — the literal kind — suspended play for the mandatory 30 minutes before both teams agreed to finish the game at a later date starting from the point where it stopped.

Including the unfinished game, the Comets now have 28 homers as a team. Martin has 11, which matches her output from last season.

“During the offseason, they have open gym on Sundays and that’s where I worked on my hitting,” said Martin, who leads the Comets in a multitude of offensive categories, including slugging percentage which is now over a thousand (1.000+).

Such an output may be expected from Martin, but the Comets have been playing long-ball with some unusual suspects.

For instance, Reams in her first full year of varsity ball is second on the team with six homers, and Katcher — who often had someone hit for her last year — now has three.

“As a senior, you try to help the younger players out,” Martin said. “I leave most of the hitting advice to the coaches, but if I see something wrong with someone’s swing, or see something that needs to be tweaked, I let them know.”

In the first game, Sonberg was 3 for 4 with a homer and a double, Tayler Schmidt was 2 for 3 with a double, Katcher and Martin both had two hits; and startin pitcher Sami Heyer overcame a shaky 3-run first inning to improve her record to 16-2 for the Comets (23-3, 10-2).

New Hampton fell to 18-9 and 9-7.

In the suspended second game, Martin was 3 for 3 with a homer, a double and 3 RBIs; Katcher was 2 for 2 with a homer; Schmidt had a triple, and Bailey Mitchell and Lisabeth Fiser both had doubles.

