Comets take care of unfinished business

Charles City defeats New Hampton, 12-2, in suspended game to cap DH sweep

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — Monday’s Northeast Iowa Conference softball game between New Hampton and hosting Charles City came with a back-story as well as some foreshadowing of how it was going to end.

During Thursday’s doubleheader hosted by the Comets, Charles City pounded out five home runs, including two by Sara Martin in each of the games. The first game went to the Comets, 8-4, and the home team was winning the second game, 8-2, before approaching lightning halted play.

With radar reports accurately indicating bad weather was going to take hold over the area, the game was suspended to be restarted four days later at the point it stopped — bottom of the fourth with one out and a Comet on second base.

The Comets picked up right where they left off. Shantel VanHauen drove the runner home to make the score 9-2, and then in the fifth after Charles City plated 2 more runs, Martin’s RBI double ended the game at 12-2.

For Martin, that capped an impressive “day” as she was 4 for 4 with a homer, two doubles and 4 RBIs in the second game — Martin also had two hits including the homer good for 3 runs in Game 1.

Kelby Katcher, who also homered in the second game back on Thursday, recorded her third hit of the game on Monday.

Comet starter Tayler Schmidt, who tripled in the second game, improved her pitching record to 6-1.

Comet junior Ciana Sonberg, who was 3 for 4 with a homer and a double in the first game, had a multi-hit Game 2.

Lisabeth Fiser and Bailey Mitchell both had doubles in the second game for Charles City.

While winning their ninth straight, the Comets improved to 25-3 overall and 12-2 in the NEIC. They will travel to play Oelwein on Tuesday for a NEIC doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.

New Hampton fell to 18-12 overall and 9-7 in the NEIC.