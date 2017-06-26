McKayla Cole 3rd at USATF Junior Championships

Former Comet records personal-best 5K time

Staff Report

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Charles City graduate McKayla Cole placed third in the Women’s 5,000-meter run at the USA Track and Field Junior Championships on Friday.

Coming into the race, Cole was seeded 12th. Her time of 17 minutes, 23.5 seconds was an 8-second improvement from her previous personal-best 5K time.

At the Junior Championships, Cole represented Northern Iowa, where she just finished her red-shirt track season with the Panthers.

This past fall while running for Charles City, Cole placed second at the Girls Cross Country State Championships — a best-ever finish for a Comet girl — while helping her team place third. For Cole, who was also a multiple state track medalist, that was her last race as a Comet as she graduated a semester early from high school and enrolled at UNI last winter.

Finishing ahead of Cole were Georgia’s Samantha Drop, who placed first with a time of 16:56.91; and Cole’s Panther teammate Hannah Truninger, who was runner-up (17:5.37).

By way of finishing in the top two, Drop and Truninger will represent the United States at the Pan American Junior Championships, July 21-23 in Lima, Peru.