Comets can’t catch TigerHawks, 5-2

By John Burbridge sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — The pitcher’s best friend, the good ol’ 1-6-2 doubleplay.

But with that type of DP, it’s the pitcher who needs to make it happen.

With runners on the corners with no outs in the top of the seventh against North Fayette Valley, Charles City’s Cole Reams found himself in a jam in his lone inning of relief work during the Comets’ home non-conference game against the TigerHawks on Tuesday.

That quickly changed when NFV’s Mason Ward hit a hot chopper back at the mound, which Reams fielded, looked over to momentary freeze Trey Kuhens’s ensuing bolt down the third-base line, wheeled to force Jordan Baumier at second base before Comet shortstop Nate Lasher fired a strike back across the diamond to catcher Dylan Salinas, who tagged Kuhens out.

The Comets eventually got out of the inning as Charles City relievers — including Theo Arndt — held the TigerHawks scoreless for three straight frames after they had taken a 5-2 lead in the top of the fourth.

But the Comets couldn’t make a dent in the gap and eventually lost by that score.

Arndt was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Drew Mitchell had the game’s lone extra-base hit with a double for the Comets, who fell to 9-13 for the season.

TigerHawk leadoff hitter Tanner Kuhens was 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored, and Baumier and Dylan Muggler each had two hits for NFV, while moved above .500 (16-15) for the season.

Next up for the Comets, who held their “Senior Night” on Tuesday honoring Mitchell, Jordan Kapping and Nate Lasher, will be a Wednesday non-conference game against Cedar Falls at the Robin Dresser Sports Complex, weather permitting.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY 5, CHARLES CITY 2

NFV AB R H BI CC AB R H BI

Tanner Kuhens 4 2 3 0 Cole Reams 4 1 0 0

Tate Hovden 4 1 1 1 Nate Lasher 2 1 0 0

Trey Kuhens 4 0 1 0 Drew Mitchell 2 0 1 0

Jordan Baumler 4 0 2 1 Theo Arndt 3 0 2 1

Mason Ward 4 0 1 0 Colton Slinger 3 0 0 1

Trey Darnall 3 0 0 0 Jordan Kapping 1 0 0 0

Carson Ward 0 0 0 0 Dylan Salinas 2 0 1 0

Dylan Muggler 4 1 2 0 Wyatt Stevenson 2 0 0 0

Luke Reicks 1 1 0 0 Elliott Sinwell 1 0 0 0

Brooks Hovden 1 0 0 0 Noah Schlader 3 0 0 0

Wyatt VanSickle 1 0 0 1

TOTALS 30 5 10 3 TOTALS 23 2 4 2

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY 103 100 0 — 5

CHARLES CITY 101 000 0 — 2

LOB–NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY 8, CHARLES CITY 6. ERR–Trey Darnall, Tate Hovden, Nate Lasher (3). 2B–Drew Mitchell. HBP–Elliott Sinwell, Nate Lasher. SACB–Luke Reicks, Brooks Hovden, Elliott Sinwell, Nate Lasher. SB–Theo Arndt.

NFV IP H R ER BB SO HR

Wyatt VanSickle 2.00 1 1 0 2 1 0

Luke Reicks 4.00 3 1 1 0 0 0

Lance Butikofer 1.00 0 0 0 0 1 0

CHARLES CITY

Drew Mitchell 3.00 3 4 1 1 2 0

Theo Arndt 3.00 6 1 1 0 2 0

Cole Reams 1 .00 1 0 0 1 0 0

PB–Cole Reams. WP–Wyatt VanSickle, Drew Mitchell (2).SO–Trey Darnall (2), Mason Ward, Tanner Kuhens, Cole Reams (2). BB–Luke Reicks, Carson Ward, Drew Mitchell, Wyatt Stevenson.