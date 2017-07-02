Comets go 1-3 in Iowa City

Charles City due to finish regular season today against Decorah

Staff Report

IOWA CITY — The Charles City Comets softball team went into Iowa City this weekend with a 12-game winning streak.

Back into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Class 4A Top 15 ranking, the Comets were due to face some other ranked teams — most notably Cedar Rapids Kennedy, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A.

During the two-day invitational at the University of Iowa Softball Complex, the Comets went 1-3.

On Friday against Waterloo East, the Comets were up 4-3 before the Trojans rallied for 3 runs in the sixth on way to winning 6-5. Later that day, the Comets lost to the aforementioned Cougars, 4-2.

Against Davenport North the following Saturday, the Comets were able to rebound after Wildcats rallied for 7 runs in the fifth inning to go up 8-6. Charles City responded with a 4-run rally in the sixth on way to winning 10-8.

Against Iowa City West, Charles City rallied for 3 runs in the fifth after trailing 5-0, but eventually lost 6-3.

In addition to being the winning pitcher of record in Charles City’s win over Davenport North, Comet junior Tayler Schmidt was 5 for 12 during the weekend with a home run, two doubles and 6 RBIs.

Sara Martin hit her 12th homer of the season in the win over Davenport North, and Ciana Sonberg also homered that game and was 6 of 13 at the plate during the weekend.

Leadoff hitter Payton Reams recorded hits in all four games for the Comets (29-6), who will be going for their 30th win of the season while completing a suspended game against Decorah starting at noon Monday at Sportsmen’s Park.

The Comets were leading 3-0 through three innings in the second game of Thursday’s Northeast Iowa Conference doubleheader before weather stopped play.

The game will be the regular-season finale for the Comets, who will host the Class 4A-Region 4 semifinal Saturday at 7 p.m.

IOWA CITY WEST 6, CHARLES CITY VARSITY 3

IOWA CITY WEST AB R H BI CC AB R H BI

Taleah Smith 3 3 2 1 Payton Reams 4 1 1 0

Darby Donovan 4 0 1 1 Ciana Sonberg 3 1 2 0

Brylee Klosterman 3 0 2 2 Tayler Schmidt 3 1 1 2

Cynthia Hull 3 0 0 0 Sara Martin 3 0 0 0

Brooke Goodman 4 0 1 0 Bailey Mitchell 3 0 1 0

Skylar Ryan 2 2 1 0 Shantel Vanhauen 3 0 0 0

Kaitlyn Fangmann 3 0 1 0 Kelby Katcher 2 0 1 0

Megan Jones 1 0 0 0 Cora Crooks 3 0 1 0

2 1 2 0 Lisabeth Fiser 3 0 1 0

E Burbridge 3 0 0 0

TOTALS 28 6 10 4 TOTALS 27 3 8 2

IOWA CITY WEST 001 311 0 — 6

CHARLES CITY 000 030 x — 3

LOB–IOWA CITY WEST 8, CHARLES CITY 7.

ERR–Megan Jones, Shantel Vanhauen. 2B–Taleah Smith, Brylee Klosterman (2), Tayler Schmidt. SB–Taleah Smith (3), Brylee Klosterman, Cynthia Hull, Lisabeth Fiser.

IOWA CITY WEST IP H R ER BB SO HR

Kylie Heisdorffer (W) 6.00 8 3 3 1 1 0

CHARLES CITY

Sami Heyer (L) 6.00 10 6 5 4 5 0

WP–Sami Heyer. SO–E Burbridge (2), Kaitlyn Fangmann, Darby Donovan (2), Payton Reams. BB–Taleah Smith, Skylar Ryan, Brylee Klosterman, Cynthia Hull, Kelby Katcher.

CHARLES CITY 10, DAVENPORT NORTH 8

DAVENPORT NORTH AB R H BI CC AB R H BI

M Rebarek 4 2 1 1 Payton Reams 3 1 1 0

Lauren Proehl 4 0 1 1 Ciana Sonberg 4 2 3 2

Emily Baenziger 3 0 0 0 Tayler Schmidt 3 2 1 0

Avery Brooks 4 1 2 0 Sara Martin 4 1 2 2

M Freeman 3 1 1 0 Bailey Mitchell 4 1 2 3

I Wilmington 3 1 2 2 Shantel Vanhauen 4 1 2 2

Lynde Holdt 3 0 0 0 Kelby Katcher 3 0 0 0

R Antle 4 1 2 0 Madeline Peters 2 1 0 0

Molly Emmert 2 1 1 0 Sami Heyer 2 0 2 1

*Avery Brooks 0 1 0 0 Lisabeth Fiser 4 0 0 0

*Alex Litterer 0 1 0 0

TOTALS 30 8 10 4 TOTALS 33 10 13 10

DAVENPORT NORTH 100 070 0 — 8

CHARLES CITY 220 204 x — 10

LOB–DAVENPORT NORTH VARSITY 6, CHARLES CITY VARSITY 8. ERR–I Wilmington, R Antle, Lynde Holdt, Molly Emmert, Lisabeth Fiser (2), Bailey Mitchell (2), Sara Martin, Tayler Schmidt, Ciana Sonberg. 2B–Sami Heyer, Tayler Schmidt, Shantel Vanhauen. HR–M Rebarek, Sara Martin, Ciana Sonberg. HBP–M Freeman, Emily Baenziger. SACB–Payton Reams. SB–I Wilmington, R Antle, M Freeman, M Rebarek, Molly Emmert.

DAVENPORT NORTH IP H R ER BB SO HR

Emily Baenziger 6.00 13 10 8 2 7 2

CHARLES CITY

Tayler Schmidt (W) 4.33 4 4 1 2 3 1

Sami Heyer 2.67 6 4 0 1 1 0

PB–Lauren Proehl, Kelby Katcher. WP–Sami Heyer. SO–M Rebarek, Avery Brooks, Lynde Holdt (2), Madeline Peters, Payton Reams (2), Sara Martin, Tayler Schmidt, Kelby Katcher (2). BB–I Wilmington, Lynde Holdt, Molly Emmert, Tayler Schmidt, Kelby Katcher.

KENNEDY 4, CHARLES CITY 2

KENNEDY AB R H BI CC AB R H BI

Ashley Hamilton2 1 0 0 Payton Reams 3 1 1 0

Ashley Winterow3 2 1 1 Ciana Sonberg 3 0 0 0

Kaylin Kinney 3 0 1 1 Tayler Schmidt 3 1 2 1

Megan Weber 3 0 2 2 Sara Martin 3 0 0 0

Alyssa Martin 3 0 0 0 Bailey Mitchell 2 0 0 1

Kai Johnson 3 0 1 0 Shantel Vanhauen 2 0 0 0

Sydney Kinney 2 0 0 0 Kelby Katcher 2 0 1 0

Camryn Jeffords 3 1 1 0 Cora Crooks 2 0 0 0

Jenna Schwartzhoff 1 0 0 0 Lisabeth Fiser 2 0 0 0

Lizzy Dennis 0 0 0 0

TOTALS 23 4 6 4 TOTALS 22 2 4 2

KENNEDY 001 021 0 — 4

CHARLES CITY 100 100 x — 2

LOB–KENNEDY 8, CHARLES CITY 2. ERR–Bailey

Mitchell, Sara Martin, Ciana Sonberg. 2B–Tayler Schmidt. HBP–Lizzy Dennis, Ashley Winterowd, Jenna Schwartzhoff, Ashley Hamilton. SB–Payton Reams.

KENNEDY IP H R ER BB SO HR

Kaylin Kinney (W) 6.00 4 2 2 0 7 0

CHARLES CITY

Sami Heyer (L) 6.00 6 4 2 3 4 0

PB–Megan Weber, Kelby Katcher (3). SO–Kai Johnson, Megan Weber, Alyssa Martin (2), Cora Crooks (2), Payton Reams (2), Sara Martin, Ciana Sonberg, Shantel Vanhauen. BB–Sydney Kinney, Ashley Hamilton, Kaylin Kinney.

WATERLOO EAST 5, CHARLES CITY 4

WATERLOO EAST AB R H BI CC AB R H BI

Bri Netty 3 1 2 1 Payton Reams 3 1 1 0

Kaylee Hanks 3 1 0 0 Ciana Sonberg 3 1 1 0

Brooke Meighan 4 1 2 2 Tayler Schmidt 3 1 1 2

Josie Stocks 4 0 3 0 Sara Martin 3 0 2 1

Kenidi Adams 3 0 0 0 Bailey Mitchell 3 0 0 0

Jayden Bentley4 1 1 1 Shantel Vanhauen 3 0 2 0

Leah Frost 2 0 0 0 Kelby Katcher 2 0 0 0

Brooklyn Kiewiet 3 0 0 0 Madeline Peters 2 0 1 0

Jenna Drahos 1 0 0 0 Sami Heyer 1 0 0 0

Lexi Wroe 3 1 1 0 Lisabeth Fiser 2 0 1 1

*Kiki Connell 0 1 0 0

TOTALS 30 5 9 4 TOTALS 25 4 9 4

WATERLOO EAST 011 003 0 — 5

CHARLES CITY 110 020 x — 4

LOB–WATERLOO EAST 12, CHARLES CITY 4.

ERR–Kelby Katcher, Ciana Sonberg, Shantel Vanhauen. 2B–Sara Martin. HR–Tayler Schmidt. HBP–Kenidi Adams, Kelby Katcher. SB–Bri Netty, Lisabeth Fiser.

WATERLOO EAST IP H R ER BB SO HR

Leah Frost (W) 6.00 9 4 4 0 4 1

CHARLES CITY VARSITY

Tayler Schmidt (L) 5.00 9 5 3 3 1 0

Sami Heyer 1.00 0 0 0 1 2 0

PB–Addi Grimmett (3), Kelby Katcher. WP–Tayler Schmidt. SO–Kaylee Hanks, Jenna Drahos, Kenidi Adams, Madeline Peters, Payton Reams, Tayler Schmidt, Kelby Katcher. BB–Kaylee Hanks, Leah Frost (2), Bri Netty.