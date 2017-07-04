Comets split baseball DH with Huskies

Staff Report

OELWEIN — Wyatt Stevenson was 2 for 2 with a run scored, Dylan Salinas was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and senior starting pitcher Drew Mitchell yielded 1 earned run and four hits in six innings to lead the Charles City Comets to a 3-1 win in the first game of Friday’s Northeast Iowa Conference doubleheader against Oelwein.

The hosting Huskies were able to bounce back to win the second game, 6-0, despite a 2-for-3 performance from Comet junior Theo Arndt, who suffered the loss on the mound after giving up 5 runs — 2 earned — in five-and-two-thirds innings.

Charles City (10-16, 6-10 NEIC) will travel to face Saint Ansgar on Thursday.

CHARLES CITY 3, OELWEIN 1

CC AB R H BI OELWEIN AB R H BI

Cole Reams 3 1 0 0 Dom Robertson 3 1 2 0

Nate Lasher 3 0 0 0 Sawyer Woodson 1 0 0 0

Drew Mitchell 2 0 0 0 Steven Nicolay 4 0 0 0

Dylan Salinas 3 0 1 1 Hunter Logan 3 0 1 1

Theo Arndt 3 0 0 1 Tyler Hefel 3 0 0 0

Colton Slinger 3 0 0 0 Zach Wegner 2 0 1 0

Wyatt Stevenson 2 1 2 0 Austin Conner 2 0 0 0

Jordan Kapping 2 0 0 0 Dillon Arndt 3 0 0 0

Elliott Sinwell 2 0 0 0 Luke Crandall 3 0 1 0

*Ben Miller 0 1 0 0

TOTALS 23 3 3 2 TOTALS 24 1 5 1

CHARLES CITY 002 100 0 — 3

OELWEIN 100 000 0 — 1

LOB–CHARLES CITY 8, OELWEIN 8. ERR–Wyatt Stevenson, Nate Lasher, Dom Robertson (2). 2B–Dom Robertson, Luke Crandall.HBP–Dylan Salinas, Drew Mitchell (2), Dom Robertson, Austin Conner. SACB–Theo Arndt, Jordan Kapping, Nate Lasher, Sawyer Woodson. SB–Nate Lasher.

CHARLES CITY IP H R ER BB SO HR

Drew Mitchell 6.00 4 1 1 2 0 0

Nate Lasher 1.00 1 0 0 1 0 0

OELWEIN

Steven Nicolay 7.00 3 3 2 3 4 0

BALK–Steven Nicolay (2). SO–Theo Arndt (2), Elliott

Sinwell, Jordan Kapping. BB–Elliott Sinwell, Wyatt

Stevenson, Cole Reams, Sawyer Woodson (2), Zach Wegner.

OELWEIN 6, CHARLES CITY 0

CC AB R H BI OELWEIN AB R H BI

Cole Reams 4 0 1 0 Dom Robertson 2 2 0 1

Nate Lasher 2 0 0 0 Sawyer Woodson 3 1 2 2

Drew Mitchell 2 0 1 0 Steven Nicolay 4 0 0 0

Dylan Salinas 3 0 0 0 Hunter Logan 4 0 2 1

Theo Arndt 3 0 2 0 Tyler Hefel 4 0 1 0

Colton Slinger 2 0 0 0 Zach Wegner 3 0 0 0

Wyatt Stevenson 3 0 0 0 Austin Conner 1 1 0 0

Jordan Kapping 1 0 0 0 Dillon Arndt 3 0 0 0

Jalen Jones 2 0 0 0 Luke Crandall 2 1 1 1

Elliott Sinwell 2 0 0 0 *Evan Suckow 0 1 0 0

Tait Arndt 1 0 0 0

TOTALS 25 0 4 0 TOTALS 26 6 6 5

CHARLES CITY 000 000 0 — 0

OELWEIN 030 102 x — 6

LOB–CHARLES CITY 7, OELWEIN 8. ERR–Theo Arndt, Jordan Kapping, Nate Lasher (2), Steven Nicolay. 2B–Sawyer Woodson, Hunter Logan. SACF–Dom Robertson. SACB–Austin Conner.

CHARLES CITY IP H R ER BB SO HR

Theo Arndt 5.67 4 5 2 4 4 0

Cole Reams 0.33 2 1 0 0 0 0

OELWEIN

Sawyer Woodson 6.67 4 0 0 3 9 0

Evan Suckow 0.33 0 0 0 0 0 0

PB–Dylan Salinas, Zach Wegner (3). SO–Dylan Salinas, Theo Arndt, Elliott Sinwell, Wyatt Stevenson (3), Jordan Kapping, Nate Lasher (2), Dillon Arndt, Austin Conner, Sawyer Woodson, Hunter Logan. BB–Colton Slinger, Drew Mitchell, Nate Lasher, Dom Robertson, Austin Conner, Luke Crandall, Sawyer Woodson.